Is Park Sung Hoon a chaebol? Queen of Tears' star gets candid about family's finances and more

Park Sung Hoon, the famous actor who played the main antagonist in the recent hit K-drama Queen of Tears, recently got candid about his family wealth, past, and more.

The actor has garnered immense love and appreciation for his character, Yoon Eun Seong, in the drama. He has been rumored to be a real chaebol, and recently, on the variety show Hangout With Yoo, the actor revealed the truth is far from it.

Park Sung Hoon reveals he faced financial problems growing up

Park Sung Hoon recently came as a guest on the latest episode of Yoo Jae Suk’s show Hangout With Yoo. He broke the silence about the rumor surrounding him hailing from a wealthy family.

Park Sung Hoon went on to clarify that he is not a chaebol in reality. He hails from a normal family, and rumors about him coming from a wealthy family are untrue. He revealed he experienced many financial difficulties while growing up.

Remembering a time when he could not even afford to eat hamburgers with his friends, he shared about his financial background. He noted that when he enlisted in the military, his family's tight financial situation persisted.

Park Sung Hoon recalled feeling helpless when he saw his parents endure hardships at the time. He added that even in these difficult times, he did not lose his passion for acting and continued to persevere in art. He also added his home in the past looked like the basement house shown in the movie Parasite.

Meanwhile, Park Sung Hoon recently won hearts with his impressive acting as villain Yoon Eun Seong in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears, which ended not long ago.

Know Park Sung Hoon

Park Sung Hoon is a South Korean actor who has touched heights of popularity and recognition with his memorable role in Song Hye Kyo’s The Glory. He is also known for his performances in K-dramas My Only One, The Kidnapping Day, and movies Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, Hail to Hell, and Forbidden Dream.

