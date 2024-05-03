Dan Stevens To Star Alongside Lily James In Upcoming Film Inspired By Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Dan Stevens joins Lily James for an untitled biopic!

After riding the wave of success with Godzilla x Kong, in which he joined Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry’s titular characters, the actor is set to embark on a new project. He is believed to be playing a prominent role opposite the Baby Driver actress in this project.

Although the plot and character details are undisclosed, vague information suggests that Stevens will play Herd’s business partner in the film. At the same time, Lily James will take on the lead role in the film.

Produced by 20th Century Studio and Ethea Entertainment, the film is inspired by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who co-founded and left the dating app Tinder. She then launched her own dating app, Bumble, which has been quite popular among youngsters since its release in 2021. After the success of Bumble, she became the youngest self-made billionaire at the age of 31.

The film is said to be loosely inspired by Herd's story, which implies that the filmmakers will take certain creative liberties.

Rachel Lee Goldenberg will direct the untitled film and co-write the screenplay with Bill Parker and Kim Caramele. Besides starring in the film, the Cinderella actress will also co-produce the film with Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay of Ethea. Gala Gordon will represent 20th Century Studios as the project’s executive producer.

Dan Stevens's upcoming projects

The actor is basking in the glory of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s smashing box office success, crossing a $500 million collection worldwide. Steven’s other talked-about film this year was the horror thriller Abigail, which is soaring high with great reviews.

Next up, the actor will be seen in the Neon thriller film Cuckoo, which received great reviews after its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. He’ll also be coming to the streaming platform Netflix with a series titled Zero Day which is currently in production.