‘That’s How You Go to Bed!’: Charles Barkley’s Criticism of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Leaves TNT Crew in Hysteric Laugh

The NBA legend and TNT commentator, Charles Barkley, recently delivered a lighthearted yet pointed roast of Los Angeles Clippers' point guard, Russell Westbrook, for his choice of attire at a Western Conference first-round game.

While rounding up the pre-game fits of the Clippers lineup, Barkley went after an already criticized Westbrook. Cussing on his tank top, Barkley said, “That’s how you go to bed.”

In what it seemed like a light and airy outfit, Russ was dressed in an all-mauve tank top, trouser and a matching cap while he pulled up to the Crypto.com Arena.

However, the lighthearted moment went on a full swing as the whole TNT crew broke into hysterical laughter at Chuck's remarks on the Clippers point guard.

Russell Westbrook is Under the Radar After Clippers-Mavericks Game

Russell Westbrook's performance in the Clippers-Mavericks series has become a focal point of discussion, with the star player facing significant criticism for his shooting slump.

Following a strong start in Game 1, Westbrook has struggled, scoring just a combined 13 points across Games 2-5 and experiencing notable difficulty finding his rhythm on the court.

However, there has been a lot of buzz going on the social media platforms and the watchout is getting intense after each game appearance.

As the Clippers teeter on the brink of postseason elimination, Westbrook's struggles have heightened scrutiny on his contribution to the series and the team's overall performance.

Whether Westbrook can reverse his fortunes and make a decisive impact in the remainder of the series remains uncertain, but the attention on his performance remains a subject for debate.

