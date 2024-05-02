Did BLACKPINK's Lisa just CONFIRM relationship with rumored beau Frédéric Arnault? Vacay update sparks rumors

BLACKPINK Lisa's recent Instagram post has fueled swirling speculation about her relationship status with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault. Netizens are buzzing with support after photos surfaced of the pair at the Musée Rodin in Paris, with Lisa's subsequent post allegedly confirming their date.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa fuels dating rumors with Frédéric Arnault in new vacay updates

Recently, BLACKPINK member Lisa caused quite a stir among fans with her latest Instagram post which seemingly confirms her rumored relationship with French businessman Frédéric Arnault.

Speculation began swirling when a netizen claimed to have spotted Lisa and Frédéric Arnault together at the Musée Rodin of Paris, reigniting rumors of a possible romance between the two. Shortly after the photos surfaced online, Lisa took to her Instagram account to share updates on her activities.

However, what caught the attention of fans was the first two pictures in her post, which appeared to confirm her alleged date with rumored beau Frédéric Arnault. Not only were the images taken at the same location as the speculated date, but Lisa was also wearing the same outfit spotted in the photos shared by the netizen.

Take a look at Lisa’s post here;

Despite idols dating being a debatable topic in the K-pop industry, fans flooded social media with messages of support for the couple, expressing their desire for Lisa's happiness.

As the speculation continues to swirl, fans eagerly await any further developments in Lisa and Arnault's relationship, eagerly supporting their favorite idol as she navigates the complexities of love and fame.

Rumors of Lisa dating Frédéric Arnault

In July 2023, rumors swirled around a potential romantic relationship between Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, and French businessman and CEO, Frédéric Arnault. The speculation gained traction after an alleged footage emerged showing the speculated pair enjoying a meal together, sparking widespread discussion among fans.

It was later reported that Lisa, the BLACKPINK member in question, introduced Frédéric Arnault to her parents and met his family, fueling further speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Despite the ongoing rumors, both parties have remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the alleged romance. Throughout the past year, fans have closely monitored their interactions, with Frédéric Arnault even sharing a photo taken with the BLACKPINK members at one of their concerts in Los Angeles in 2023.

Despite the lack of official statements from BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, or Lisa's own LLOUD, the rumors continue to captivate fans, who eagerly await any updates on the status of their relationship.

