Hrithik Roshan gives shoutout to girlfriend Saba Azad’s film Minimum as it opens 26th UK Asian Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most celebrated actors who has his admirers at every corner of the world. But the actor, who enjoys the love of millions of fans, is head-over-heels in love with his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad.

Showing how proud he is of her, the actor recently rooted for Saba and the team of her upcoming movie titled Minimum. Read on!

Hrithik Roshan is proud of ladylove Saba Azad

After dating for a while, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship Insta official. Since then, the couple has been openly expressing their fondness with each other on social media. They are often spotted hand-in-hand with each other at public events and private parties.

A while ago, the actor showered his girlfriend with love as he gave her film a shoutout. Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik reposted the poster of Saba’s film Minimum which will be opening the 26th UK Asian Film Festival in London.

Rooting for his GF and the entire team, the Fighter actor penned, “O the joys of watching a voice contortionist at play. This is going to be amazing,” he wrote with a heard and clap emoji. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Advertisement

The film is directed by debutant director Rumana Molla and stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Saba.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik opened 2024 with the action-thriller film Fighter which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others. While he is riding on the success of the movie, the actor is also currently shooting for his upcoming movie War 2. The entertainer is the sequel to the 2019 movie War featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

As the shooting of the movie kick-started, South star Jr. NTR, who is also playing a key role in the movie, was spotted in Mumbai with Roshan, Saba, and War 2 director Ayan Mukerji. In Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the actor made a cameo appearance as Major Kabir Dhaliwal giving his fans a peek into his character in the upcoming film. It is expected to be released theatrically on August 15, 2025.

ALSO READ: Is Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 finally happening? Director Siddharth Anand says THIS