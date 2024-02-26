Jordyn Woods Weight Loss Transformation Story — Secrets Revealed

Jordyn Woods’ weight loss transformation is truly remarkable in every aspect. The famous American model has always grabbed the spotlight, with fans following everything from her social media updates to her tiff with Kylie Jenner. The model, best known for the reality TV show Life of Kylie is killing everyone with her gorgeous looks. Fans have always been awestruck by the beauty of Woods, but her amazing weight loss transformation made everyone drop their jaws. The popular socialite is all about fitness now and has also launched FRSTPLACE, a fitness and well-being app in 2021 to help people focus on their fitness goals. She is truly an inspiration for those trying to stay in shape.

Her fans have been wondering “How did Jordyn Woods lose weight”, and we are sure you want to know it too and get some motivation to hit the treadmill and burn calories. Well, Jordyn credits her weight loss to plant-based foods and exercise . Let us delve deeper into her weight loss journey, knowing all about her diet plan and exercise regimen. But before that, let’s take a quick look at the career highlights of Jordyn Woods.

Who Is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods was born in Los Angeles, California, US. Her birthday falls on September, 23. She was born to John Woods, a TV sound engineer, and Elizabeth Woods, a talent and brand manager. After her parents got divorced, she moved around frequently, eventually moving to Calabasas when she was thirteen.

Her father worked on the American sitcom show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, starring Will Smith. The Woods family is quite close to both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jordyn has been interested in modeling since childhood and even modeled briefly as a child. Her first runway breakthrough came in the year 2016 when she walked the runway in the Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano fashion show. Later, in 2017, she walked in her first-ever New York Fashion Week show.

Woods has also modeled for Good America, Khloé Kardashian's clothing company for three years from 2016 to 2019. She came into the limelight when she starred in Life of Kylie. She is not just a popular model but a successful businesswoman too.

She launched SECNDNTURE, her size-inclusive activewear line in 2018, and then FRSTPLACE, a fitness app in 2021.

Jordyn Woods' Weight Loss Journey Explained

Jordyn has always been open about her struggles with body image and shared that growing up as a bigger girl was difficult for her. She also revealed that her lowest moment was when she was clicked by a paparazzi and the comments on the picture about her weight broke her.

After her father died, she was devastated. But that loss ignited something in her body — she found solace in working out and started going to the gym regularly. Hitting the gym became a therapy for her, and helped her heal emotionally and physically.

Her fitness journey began in 2018 when her pals motivated her to get into healthy practices and have a fit body. With consistent efforts, she lost around 30 lbs in 5 months. However, things were still going to be difficult for her — people started criticizing her, saying she was no longer supporting body positivity.

But Jordyn kept going — she believes that working out is not just about looking good, but also about feeling good from within.

Let us take a look at Jordyn Woods' weight loss diet below.

Jordyn Woods Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Jordyn Woods believes in reducing the number of calories consumed to burn fat. She avoids high-fat foods and mostly consumes plant-based foods. She also reduced her carb intake and resorted to eating more veggies to lose weight. She regularly consumes protein-packed foods like nuts ( 1 ). According to a study, a protein-rich diet can help boost energy levels and maintain weight ( 2 ).

She also cut down on meat to lose weight. A study revealed that a higher intake of meat is associated with obesity ( 3 ).

The biggest change that Jordan made in her diet was to include more plant-based food items. A plant-based diet typically consists of minimally processed vegetables, whole grains, herbs, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds, and excludes animal products. A recent study revealed that indulging in a plant-based diet can help control obesity and lose weight ( 4 ).

Apart from that, Jordyn also consumed different types of fresh juices during her weight loss journey. Indulging in fruit and vegetable juices not only helps provide energy to the body but may also aid in digestion and reduce body weight ( 5 ).

Jordyn’s weight loss diet plan was simple and easy to follow. But she didn’t achieve a slimmer figure with the diet alone, she also did rigorous training to get back in shape. Let us now learn about her fitness routine that helped her shed pounds.

Jordyn Woods Weight Loss Exercise Routine

The supermodel has a strict workout routine that helps her increase muscle mass, regulate body weight, and keep her body toned. Her fitness routine is a perfect combination of cardio and strength training.

Doing regular exercise has a lot of beneficial effects — it helps lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, keep the blood cholesterol levels in check, and keep weight in check ( 6 ).

Strength training, on the other hand, helps increase bone density, increase lean mass, and build strength and endurance ( 7 ).

Jordyn lifts heavy weights and shared that she even does 270-pound leg presses to stay active. Other than that, she loves boxing too to maximize weight loss.

She shared that doing strength training along with cardio can help you focus on different parts of your body and feel rejuvenated.

Jordyn Woods Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Jordyn Woods’ before and after weight loss photos speak volumes about the hard work she has gone through to get into shape. Take a look at her stunning pics:

Before:

After:

Conclusion

Jordyn Woods is the epitome of perfection — she oozes confidence and slays everywhere she goes with her style and charisma. Jordyn Woods' weight loss journey serves as a motivation for all who have been trying to lose weight but in vain. Her story reminds us of the fact that patience is the key when it comes to achieving weight loss, but with consistent efforts, you can shed pounds easily. Her weight loss routine strictly included reducing calorie intake and doing exercise daily. This is indeed one of the best ways to keep weight in check and prevent obesity. So, don’t wait anymore, get motivated by your favorite superstar, indulge in healthier lifestyle practices, and start a fitness routine today to stay healthy and fit.

