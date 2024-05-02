Alaya F shared her look for a long day of Zoom interviews from home on her Instagram story and her ensemble is worth taking a screenshot and pinning to your WFH style inspiration board. The U-turn actress gave a reason to ditch the all-comfort but no-style sweats and pyjamas for a nonchalant button-down attire perfect for lengthy online meetings when video-on is mandatory.

Alaya F’s look is business up top and cosy from the waist down

Comfy bottoms and dressy tops are the rule for Zoom calls. Alaya wore an all-white set of shorts and a corset. For a touch of formal style, she layered on a relaxed, striped blue button-down shirt, leaving it open to show off the white corset with exposed collar bone.

Blue and white exude a pleasant, calming energy and look effortlessly professional. It's a classic combination of colours that you can never go wrong with but looks chic when paired with a shirt with a fun, oversized front pocket, with sporty white sweat-shorts and the Victorian-esque corset.

To accessorize her look, Alaya F added a fine necklace with a ring-shaped pendant and earrings to polish off the look. With her hair blow-dried straight, Alaya went for a fresh face of soft smokey eyes and nude brown lips.

Alaya F gives us style cues for summer-friendly WFH attire

As the temperature rises, we need to refresh our work wardrobes to match the mood of the season. When it comes to style, the choice of colours and silhouettes has a huge impact on how one is perceived. A well-put-together ensemble in a soothing summer palette helps you look and feel great, making it easy to put your best and most stylish foot forward in important meetings wherein ou need to impress.

While looking to add summer styles to your WFH wardrobe, go for clothes made in light, breathable fabrics with flowy silhouettes for maximum comfort. Some meetings require you to stay engaged for long hours, so you don’t want to compromise with comfort over style.

A staple that you must have is a button-down shirt in airy cotton or linen. The ‘Zoom shirt’ phenomenon has been around since the quarantine days when working from home became the new normal. The pandemic came to an end but many professionals didn’t return to their office and continued working from their homes. And so, the ‘Zoom shirt’ became an essential piece of clothing in WFH wardrobes.

For summer, go for breezy, relaxed button-downs in refreshing summer hues. Alaya’s loose-fitted blue-striped button-down shirt has everything going for it. From flowy fit to classic stripes in sky blue tones that reflect the summer sky, it’s the staple ‘Zoom shirt’ you need in your WFH wardrobe this season.

Alaya F’s chic look for Zoom interviews is the perfect blend of trendsetting styles and summer colours

Alaya’s all-white sweat shorts with a structured corset are very a-la-mode. When layered with the breezy blue button-down, the ensemble is a picture of classic minimalism. The shorts, corset and shirt separately have very different aesthetics, the shorts are sporty, the corset is dressy and the shirt is toned down formal. But when styled together, they work beautifully, thanks to the complementing colour theory. If you want to try something new with your work-from-home fashion, don’t shy away from mixing and matching with different aesthetics and playing with a little colour theory.

The Srikanth actress has proven why she is known as one of Bollywood’s It Girls. She served us a look by merely staying at home and attending Zoom interviews, which she surely slayed with a look as chic as this one.

What do you think of Alaya F’s attire for Zoom calls? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment on @pinkvilla.

