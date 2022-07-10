Prabhas' journey from 'adorable' actor to 'daredevil' Amarendra Baahubali in 5 PICS

1 / 6

Prabhas' journey to Amarendra Baahubali

It was 7 years ago today when we were introduced to the daring Amarendra Baahubali from Baahubali: The Beginning. Apart from the captivating screen presence, movie buffs were thoroughly impressed with Prabhas's massive physique transformation. From rigorous workouts to a strict diet plan, the actor had completely changed his lifestyle for this ambitious project. Nevertheless, his hard work paid off, and he was able to surprise his fans with a great body that nobody has ever imagined. Many are unaware that the Baahubali makers had gifted Prabhas gym equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore for his transformation which was closely monitored by professional bodybuilder Laxman Reddy. Now, coming to his diet, the Rebel Star's regular intake included fish, egg whites, vegetables, and almonds. The actor took six meals every day with a total calorie count between 2000 to 4000 calories a day.

Photo Credit : Instagram