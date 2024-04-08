Almond Oil for Hair: Benefits, Ways to Use, And Side Effects

Although everyone wishes to have lustrous and strong hair, factors like pollution, sunrays, poor lifestyle habits, and dust in the environment make our hair more prone to damage, thus causing breakage and unhealthy hair. Many people then resort to home remedies to revitalize their hair, bringing life back to their dull mane — and one such remedy that’s commonly used is almond oil!

From boosting hair elasticity to moisturizing the hair — there are various benefits of using almond oil for hair ( 1 ). When used correctly, it can help one solve a plethora of hair concerns, including brittle hair, dryness, loss of elasticity, and much more. Let’s dive deeper into the world of almond oil, understanding how it works, ways to use it, and potential side effects.

What Is Almond Oil: An Overview

Almond oil, scientifically known as Oleum amygdalae, is prepared from Prunus dulcis almonds through the method of oil pressing. There are various ways to extract oil from almonds. In the cold-pressed extraction method, raw almonds are pressed without heat so that their nutrient content remains intact. The warm-pressing method involves extracting oil from almonds using heat application ( 2 ).

Almond oil exhibits anti-inflammatory, sclerosant, and immunity-boosting properties and has been long used in Ayurvedic, Chinese, and Greco-Persian schools of Medicine to alleviate skin conditions including, psoriasis and eczema. The benefits of almond oil are not confined to skincare — it may also help reduce symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and boost heart health ( 3 ).

Advertisement

Now that we know the basics of almond oil, let us understand the various amazing benefits of pure almond oil for hair.

Benefits of Almond Oil for Hair

The various properties of almond oil make it extremely beneficial for hair. Below are some almond oil hair benefits to know about:

1. Soothes Dry Hair

Emollients play a key role in making hair soft and nourished — they boost skin hydration and soothe symptoms of dry skin conditions, including atopic dermatitis ( 4 ), ( 5 ). Almond oil, being an emollient, helps lock moisture into the scalp, making tresses more moisturized and hydrated ( 1 ). Dehydrated hair feels rough and is more prone to breakage — massaging almond oil on hair can help hydrate your hair, making it softer and manageable.

2. Protects Hair from UV Damage

UV rays can damage your hair in more than one way — excessive sun exposure to hair causes damage to hair fibers and also leads to structural impairment of the hair shaft. Further, it also causes loss of protein in hair, which further weakens hair follicles, thereby leading to dry and brittle hair. Not only that, sun exposure also makes one lose hair pigment, which leads to premature greying of hair ( 6 ).

One of the major uses of almond oil for hair is that it contains fatty acids that have proven efficacy in protecting hair against UV-induced structural damage in hair ( 1 ). An animal study revealed that using almond oil topically can help slow down the photoaging process ( 7 ).

3. Boosts Hair Growth

While almond oil is highly beneficial in keeping the scalp hydrated and nourished, many people still want the answer to ‘is almond oil good for hair growth?’ — reason being, hair fall is among the major hair concerns today. The answer to the question is a loud ‘Yes.’ It does it by boosting hair elasticity ( 1 )!

For the unversed, hair elasticity is known as the ability of your hair to stretch and regain its natural form. Maintaining hair elasticity is important to prevent hair breakage. Loss of elasticity mostly happens in dehydrated hair, leading to brittle hair that’s more prone to breakage ( 8 ).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ginger for Hair Growth: Benefits And Ways to Use

May Help Treat Dandruff

While there is no research that proves the effectiveness of almond oil for curing dandruff — anecdotal evidence suggests that using sweet almond oil on hair can help treat and prevent dandruff, thanks to its hair-nourishing properties. The anti-inflammatory properties of almond oil may also help soothe itchy scalps and fight nasty and stubborn dandruff ( 3 ), ( 9 ).

Almond oil is a nourishing oil that doesn’t feel heavy on the scalp; being lightweight in texture, it doesn’t weigh down hair while protecting hair from sun damage and making it stronger and healthier. There are many ways to use almond oil on hair, as explained below.

Almond Oil for Hair: 3 Effective Ways to Use It for Gorgeous Hair

Almond oil — a wonderful remedy for hair can be used in a plethora of ways to elevate hair shine, strengthen hair cuticles, and rejuvenate hair. Below are some playful ways to incorporate almond oil into your haircare routine and get bouncy and healthy hair:

Massage It Into Your Hair

One of the best ways to use almond oil for hair growth is to use it as a hair oil. If you live in cold and dry weather conditions, you can warm the oil slightly before using it. Or else, simply pour a few drops of the oil onto your palm, rub it gently, and massage it onto your hair, working from the root to the tips. You can keep the oil on your hair overnight and rinse it off the next day. You can also mix almond oil with other oils, such as coconut, argan, or jojoba oil to soothe dry scalp conditions.

Mix It with Your Conditioner

Almond oil in hair helps soothe dryness. So, if your scalp always feels thirsty, mix a few drops of almond oil with your regular conditioner or a DIY conditioning mask to get softer and healthier hair. Apply this to damp hair, and wait for 5 to 8 minutes before rinsing it off.

Make a DIY Haircare Pack: You can mix almond oil with other oils like coconut, olive, or argan oil, as well as various other hair-friendly ingredients like aloe, hibiscus, etc. to boost hair health.

For those into homemade hair packs, below are some almond oil hair masks you can prepare in the comfort of your home and revitalize your mane.

Advertisement

Best Homemade Almond Oil Hair Masks to Try

1. Almond And Coconut Oil

Ingredients:

1 part almond oil

1 part coconut oil

Directions

Mix both oils together in a bowl. Rub the mixture on your palm and massage this liberally on your head in gentle, circular motions. Leave this on your hair for at least 2 hours before rinsing it off with a mild shampoo and cleanser.

Benefits

Coconut oil is packed with nutrients, vitamins, and fatty acids that help heal damaged hair and keep it nourished. It not only protects hair from damage caused by hydral fatigue but also fights lice and dandruff ( 10 ). Another study revealed that regular use of coconut oil can help keep scalp infections at bay and help maintain scalp hygiene ( 11 ). Hence, with the properties of both these oils, this pack can help reduce the symptoms of an itchy and irritated scalp and infuse moisture into hair.

2. Almond And Olive Oil

Ingredients:

1 part almond oil

1 part olive oil

Directions

Take a bowl and mix both these oils. Massage this onto your scalp and wash it off after 2 hours.

Benefits

The benefits of olive oil for hair are abundant — first, being an emollient, it offers moisturization to the hair. Second, it has polyphenolic components that shield hair against UV damage. Third, it has anti-fungal properties that help treat and prevent fungal infections ( 1 ). Furthermore, it is rich in oleuropein, a phenolic compound that helps grow hair and prevent hair loss ( 12 ).

3. Almond, Fenugreek, And Argan Oil

Ingredients:

1 part almond oil

1 part argan oil

2 tablespoons of fenugreek oil

Directions

In a bowl, mix these oils and stir well. Apply the combination of these oils to your hair and leave it for around 2 hours. Using a shampoo, wash it off thoroughly.

Benefits

Argan oil can work really well for those with oily scalps — it is packed with oleic acid that controls sebum production, thereby soothing oily and acne-prone skin. Plus, it has a marvelous water-holding capacity which allows moisture to stay intact in hair. It also boosts hair elasticity, which promotes healthy hair growth ( 1 ). If your hair has lost its luster because of spending too much time under the sun, argan oil could help you — its antioxidant properties help protect hair against oxidative damage, elevating hair shine ( 13 ). Fenugreek oil, on the other hand, blocks DHT to promote hair growth while also protecting hair from harmful fungal infections ( 14 ).

4. Almond Oil And Hibiscus Leaves

Ingredients:

A handful of hibiscus leaves

4 tablespoons of almond oil

Method

Take a few hibiscus leaves and wash them thoroughly. Once they are dry, grind them to powder. Mix it with almond oil and apply it as a hair mask. Wait for 40 minutes before washing it off with a shampoo.

Benefits

Hibiscus being rich in vitamins, may help keep hair healthy and soft. As per an animal study, hibiscus leaves make hair grow and leave them softer and shinier ( 15 ). When used along with almond oil, it can help offer deep nourishment to hair while also strengthening hair.

5. Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, And Amla Oil

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of almond oil

2 tablespoons of Indian gooseberry (amla) oil

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Directions

Mix almond oil with amla oil in a bowl. Add aloe vera gel to the mixture and stir well to make a smooth hair mask. Apply this to your hair and wash it thoroughly after 2 hours.

Benefits

Amla oil for hair works really well — its benefits are multifold! It is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, plus, it has antifungal properties that prevent fungal infections. Plus, it slows down premature graying of hair, leaving you with gorgeous hair ( 1 ). Aloe vera, on the other hand, protects hair from the adverse effects of sun and pollutants. Plus, it fights hair loss caused by inflammation ( 16 ).

6. Almond Oil, Henna, And Mustard Oil

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of almond oil

½ teaspoon of mustard oil

1 tablespoon of henna powder

Directions

Henna, often used as a natural hair dye, helps prevent and treat premature graying of hair while also nourishing your mane ( 17 ). Mustard oil has antioxidant, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties that protect the hair from free radicals, prevent fungal infections, and shield hair from UV rays ( 1 ).

Note: People with extremely thin hair can skip mustard oil as it has a thick consistency and might not suit those with ultra-fine hair.

Does Almond Oil Suit All Hair Types?

Almond oil has a comedogenic rating of 2, which means it’s unlikely to clog pores. Generally, it is suitable for all hair types. Almond oil for hair is considered safe, however, it’s always recommended to do a patch test before use. Apply a small amount of almond oil on your elbow and if you experience any discomfort or irritation, discontinue use.

Are There Any Side Effects of Using Almond Oil on Hair?

As mentioned above, almond oil is usually safe for everyone. However, people with nut allergies should steer clear of almond oil as it could trigger allergic reactions. Also, it’s not advised to use almond oil right before heat styling as it could burn your scalp. As advised, do a patch test before use, and if you notice any irritation, stop using it immediately.

Conclusion

Using almond oil religiously can help make you get shiny, healthy, and strong hair. There are various ways to use almond oil for hair — you can use it alone or mix it with other plant oils to reap all its benefits. Being rich in nutrients, almond oil makes hair stronger from the inside to help you get happy hair days every day. The best thing is that it can be easily found at stores and is a budget-friendly way to elevate hair health.