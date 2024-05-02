Sonakshi Sinha has always been a major fashion icon in Bollywood. The diva has always gone out of her way to inspire people. But, even before the cameras started rolling, fashion played a central role in her life. With a degree in fashion design and her work as a costume designer, Sinha's innate sense of style has always been evident. Throughout her career, she's transformed from a graceful diva to a bold experimenter and trend-loving fashion queen, inspiring millions along the way.

Sona’s constant display of fashion fabulousness has also taught people the importance of embracing and appreciating our own selves. The Dabangg actress’ joyous and ever-transforming fashion journey is supremely inspiring in itself. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed look at Sonakshi Sinha’s stunning style evolution? Let’s dive right in!

The cool and comfortable phase:

Initially, the Mission Mangal actress had a rather cool and comfortable phase where she put together some stylish pieces that both looked and felt great to create rather sassy fashion statements. From graphic T-shirts with fitted pants and sneakers to printed jackets and jogger sets, these stylish outfits inspired modern divas to embrace comfort with a side of sass. These outfits were always trendy with super fun twists. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The drape enthusiast:

Sinha also went through a phase of ethnic elegance where she embraced the beauty and allure of drapes. The saree-licious ensembles served by the diva made quite a mark, encouraging modern fashionistas to learn how to slay in statement-worthy and vibrant sarees. These pretty ethnic ensembles made us gasp. These statement sarees with modern twists made us want to shop the day away.

Advertisement

The fusion finesse:

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress also modernized her ethnic fashion fierceness with a side of fusion wear finesse. From alluring and sequinned co-ord sets with a long and pleated jacket to an orange co-ord set with a blazer-like top and wide-legged pants that were beautifully elevated with mirror-work, we loved her ability to embrace the fusional magic. We adore the display of fusion perfection.

The formal and fabulous phase:

Sonakshi also actively makes a case for formal fashion statements. From stylish pantsuits with timeless blazers with OG shoulder pads to printed and vibrant pieces that deserve applause, the talented diva embraced corporate core at its very best, inspiring her fans to ace formal fabulousness with her picks. We’re obsessed with her formal and fierce looks.

The Gen-Z aesthetic:

The Lootera actress has also, time and time again, shown us how to give a Gen-Z appeal to fashion statements. From an oversized androgynous style to minimalistic magic and denim-on-denim sass with a form-fitting corset, she slayed in many of these recent outfits. We’re totally taking notes from the diva’s fashion game. Even the diva's accessory choices were totally on fleek.

The bold and beautiful bling fest:

The Heeramandi actress loves to consistently serve party-ready perfection with her fashionable looks. From the sheer, long, and ruched kaftan-like dress with purple shimmery fabric and matching makeup to the black sequined formal set with contrasting silver stars on it, the diva always turns heads with her choices. We love the diva’s bold ensembles.

So, are you feeling inspired by Sonakshi Sinha’s fashion evolution to upgrade your fashion game by shopping the day away?

What did you think of the queen’s sassy style transformation? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s statement-ready animal-print slip dress deserves a spot in your summer wardrobe