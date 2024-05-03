Flesh Of The Gods: Kristen Stewart And Oscar Isaac Team Up For Panos Cosmatos’ New Vampire Movie

Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac will lead the upcoming vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods. Panos Cosmatos, best known for Mandy and Beyond the Black, will direct the film. The thriller, written by Andrew Kevin Walker, will be launched at the Cannes Film Festival, with producers Adam McKay and Betsy Scotch in attendance. Isaac, too, has come onboard as the producer of the film.

While Stewart is not new to the world of vampires, the fans are excited to see her in the fantasy role yet again.

What will the Flesh of the Gods be about?

Flesh of the Gods will be based in the 1980s, where a couple, (Stewart and Isaac) would each evening set down from their condo in L.A. However, one night, they cross paths with a mysterious figure known as Nameless; the couple gets drawn to the glamor and unreal world of thrills and violence.

The producer, McKay, also shared insights about the film. He said, “This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice ’80s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today. We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music and film. Can you tell how excited I am?”

Kristen and Oscar will begin shooting for the film by the end of this year. The movie marks the third collaboration between Cosmatos and the XYZ studios. They debuted together on Mandy and are also developing Nekrokosm with the A24 productions. They also collaborated on the film Love Lies Bleeding, starring the Twilight actress.

Kristen Stewart’s thoughts on being a part of Marvel movie

Stewart rose to fame by playing the character of Bella Swan in the fantasy franchise Twilight alongside Robert Pattison. However, responding to the question of whether she will be a part of the MCU or not, the actress shared, "I will likely never do a Marvel movie... it sounds like a f**king nightmare, actually.”

Further, Stewart showed her interest in collaborating with Greta Gerwig and confessed that she would only step into a Marvel film if the Barbie director directed it.