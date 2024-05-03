34 Years Of Swarg: Arjun Kapoor reacts as Anees Bazmee calls himself, Govinda and David Dhawan ‘superhit trio’

For the first time, screenwriter Anees Bazmee, director David Dhawan, and actor Govinda came together in the 1990 Hindi language film Swarg.

As the drama film, which also marks their debut collaboration, turned 34 this month, Bazmee penned an emotional post and shared some unseen BTS from the old days.

Anees Bazmee celebrates 34 years of Swarg

A couple of hours ago, director-producer Anees Bazmee, who started his journey in Bollywood by being a screenwriter for the film Swarg penned a warm post. The movie is also close to his heart as it marked the first project of the ‘superhit trio’ Govinda, filmmaker David Dhawan, and Anees himself.

He also shared two behind-the-scenes images. The first one shows Aneez and David sitting on a chair at the shoot location and the other one features veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. Sharing the images, he penned, “Celebrating 34 years of 'Swarg'✨ This was the start to a superhit trio of @govinda_herono1 #DavidDhawan and me. I am really thankful for this incredible collaboration which led to many big entertaining films. A very enjoyable journey. #Classic #Swarg #HindiCinema.”

Take a look:

Minutes after he dropped the post on Instagram, several people came to the comments section to congratulate the artist. Among them was actor Arjun Kapoor who called them the ‘Masters of Comedy’. Aparshakti Khurana also penned, “Wow” while Rohini Vakil Kapoor opined, “You are a magician you have given this industry some of its best films.”

Take a look:

Swarg was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Madhavi, and many others. Released on May 18, 1990, the movie is loosely based on the 1967 movie Mehrban starring.

More about Anees Bazmee's work

Anees Bazmee made his directorial debut with Hulchul in 1995. But he rose to fame with the 1998 film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha which was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. After the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022, he is helming the third part of the horror-comedy film. It stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and is expected to hit theatres this Diwali.

