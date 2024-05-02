Did you know Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears features more than 5 epic cast reunions? Find out here

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won led rom-com drama Queen of Tears first premiered on March 9 and concluded a successful run on April 28. Penned by the screenwriter of Crash Landing on You Park Ji Eun, the drama revolves around a miraculous love story between a chaebol heiress Hong Hae In, and a legal director Baek Hyun Woo. Kim Soo Hyun, the highest-paid Korean actor takes on the role of Baek Hyun Woo, while Kim Ji Won plays Hong Hae In. Their heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry was lauded excepationally, landing the show as the highest-rate tvN drama ever.

Stars who reunited in Queen of Tears

Aside from the cast’s commendable performance, what piqued the interest of fans was a bunch of epic reunions. Many actors, who earlier worked together in different dramas met again on the screen of Queen of Tears, exuding excellent acting synergy. Let’s check out more than 5 times, the dramas have gifted us with cast reunions.

1. Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se

This comes as one of the biggest reunions on the show. Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se both starred as the leads in the popular drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Aired in 2020, the drama featured them as two siblings. Oh Jung Se starred as Moon Sang Tae, the eldest autistic brother, while Kim Soo Hyun transformed into his dedicated caregiver Moon Gang Tae.

After 4 years the duo met again on the screen of Queen of Tears. In this drama, Oh Jung Se returned in a cameo role, portraying the therapist of Baek Hyun Woo, who visits him secretly while facing a marital crisis.

2. Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki

The next big reunion is Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki. The actor made a guest appearance, which itself sparked attention as he reprised his role from the popular drama Vincenzo, treating fans with a major K-drama crossover.

But for the unversed, he also co-starred the Queen of Tears’ lead actress in two popular dramas. In Descendants of the Sun (2016), they are comrades in a war-torn setting while in Arthdal Chronicles (2019) they are in love interests of each other than a backdrop of an ancient world.

3. Kim Ji Won and Kwak Dong Yeon

In Queen of Tears, Kwak Dong Yeon stars as Kim Ji Won’s character Hong Hae In’s brother Hong Soo Cheol. But the duo shared brief screen space in Fight for My Way (2017), where the actor starred as Kim Ji Won’s cheater boyfriend.

4. Kim Soo Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon

Kwak Dong Yeon also appeared in Kim Soo Hyun’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, starring as a madman son of a politician. He also shared a brief screen space with the Queen of Tears’ male lead.

4. Kim Soo Hyun and Na Young Hee

In My Love from the Star, actress Na Young Hee starred as Kim Soo Hyun’s mother-in-law (Jun Ji Hyun’s mother) and she returned to Queen of Tears in the same role, starring as Kim Ji Won’s mother, hence the actor’s chaebol mother in law.

5. Kim Shin Rok reunites with Kim Do Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun

In Reborn Rich, Kim Shin Rok portrayed Kim Do Hyun’s wife and in Queen of Tears, they again reuined as a married couple. At the same time, this marked the actress’ reunion with Kim Soo Hyun, who co-starred her in One Ordinary Day.

6. Ko Kyu Pil and Lim Chool Soo

Ko Kyu Pil and Lim Chool Soo Borth starred in Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin’s Crash Landing on You and returned to Queen of Tears together.

7. Hong Jin Kyung, Jo Se Ho, Nam Chang Hee

These three actors starred together in cameo roles in My Love from the Star and almost reprised the roles in Queen of Tears, marking another K-drama crossover.

This list more or less sums up all the iconic reunions we witnessed in Queen of Tears. Especially, since it was written by Park Ji Eun (also the writer of My Love from the Star, Crash Landing on You), many stars who appeared in those dramas including Kim Soo Hyun marked their second collaboration with the screenwriter.

