Queen Camilla Shares That King Charles Was Thrilled To Have His First Public Outing Amidst Cancer Diagnosis

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for public duties for the first time after the King was diagnosed with cancer in February. The Queen Consort revealed at the palace reception that the royals were thrilled about getting back to the royal work amidst the monarch’s ongoing treatment.

In conversation with Teresa Tidman, the chairperson of the charity, Camilla said that she’s “been trying to hold him back,” looking at the progress in his health over the past few months.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit the cancer center

On April 30, the head of state and the Queen Consort marked their visit to the Macmillan Cancer Center in London. The royals interacted with the patients and the medical experts about the advancements made in the field of medicine to cure the disease. Adding to the King’s excitement, the doctors claimed that new and modern machines are being placed in hospitals and clinics for early cancer diagnosis.

Prior to returning to royal engagements, the palace spokesperson revealed a schedule for the royals for the upcoming week. Moreover, they shared with an entertainment portal that "His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

The former Prince and Princess of Wales are also preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of coronation on May 10.

What did Peter Phillips say about the monarch’s health conditions?

Peter Phillips, the nephew of King Charles, shared an update on the monarch’s health. Phillips disclosed that his uncle is frustrated because he is not able to work as he previously used to. Charles’ nephew said, "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do. But he is very pragmatic, and he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”

Meanwhile, palace sources shared that they are updating the plans for King Charles’ funeral, codenamed Operation Menai Bridge. The funeral has been planned since 2022, soon after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

