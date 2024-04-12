Shania Twain Weight Loss: How the Singer Shed Pounds with a Liquid Diet

Weight loss journeys are never easy, and when our favorite celebrities embark on a journey to burn calories and achieve success, we feel immense pride. Shania Twain's weight loss is one such amazing story that has motivated a lot of people to switch to healthier foods and lose weight.

The popular Candian singer and songwriter resorted to a liquid diet to lose weight . Apart from making dietary changes, she also focused on working out to stay in shape. Let’s dig deeper into the Shania Twain diet and exercise routine to get some cues about how to lose weight. But before that, let’s take a look at the career highlights of the famous star.

Who Is Shania Twain?

Born in Canada, Shania Twain did not have a pleasant childhood. Her parents got divorced when she was two years old, and her family’s life took a drastic turn after that. She admits to having a difficult childhood. But that didn’t stop her from working hard and becoming a widely known artist.

She started performing in clubs at the age of eight and sang with “Longshot” — a Top 40 cover band when she was in high school. She released her eponymous debut studio album, Shania Twain in 1993, however, it failed to captivate the audience. But she didn’t lose hope, and her second studio album, “The Woman in Me” released in 1995 gained massive love from the people. It sold millions of copies, and earned her a Grammy Award for the song “ Any Man of Mine.”

Today, she has many hit albums and prestigious awards to her name. Apart from her songs, her weight loss journey is also worth noticing. She has been an admiration for those trying to lose weight and stay healthy.

Let us take a look at her weight loss journey in detail and understand how Shania Twain lost weight.

Shania Twain Weight Loss Journey Explained

Shania revealed that growing up, she struggled a lot with her body. She said that she was not confident to hit the beach in a bathing suit. People noticed her amazing weight loss transformation when she took the stage on the London stop of her Queen of Me tour. She said that she wanted to keep a watch on her weight, especially during menopause.

A liquid diet helped her a lot lose weight and keep health issues at bay. According to research, liquid mail replacement beverages along with an energy-restricted diet can help lose weight ( 1 ).

Shania Twain Weight Loss Diet Plan

Although Shania didn’t have a specific diet plan, she made sure to keep her body hydrated with fresh juices. Below are a few things she follows regularly:

1. As mentioned above, she follows a strict liquid diet. She consumes protein shakes with spinach or kale as morning drinks to keep herself hydrated and fuel her with energy. This is a great idea, as according to a study, indulging in healthy vegetables, especially green veggies as a part of daily diet can help accelerate the weight loss process and keep cardiovascular problems at bay ( 2 ).

2. Shania doesn’t give in to the urge of unnecessary snacking. She eats one regular meal a day and consumes snacks only when needed. But whenever she has a craving for snacks, she has a small amount of peanut butter.

Peanut butter, being a good source of protein, helps build muscles and keep you energetic. It can also help control blood pressure levels and control weight gain when taken in moderation ( 3 ).

3. She regularly consumes smoothies. The famous singer loves starting her day with healthy smoothies — a blend of avocado, raw coconut water, and apple is her go-to recipe.

4. Although Shania doesn’t like munching often, if she has to grab something quickly to eat, she has a piece of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants and other nutrients that may help keep your heart healthy, elevate mood levels, and help in weight management ( 4 ).

5. Being a celebrity, Shania is always on the run. But that doesn’t stop her from achieving her weight loss goals. Whenever she is on a tour, she keeps a blender in her hotel room to make fresh avocado smoothies.

Shania Twain Fitness Secrets

Shania loves playing tennis and for her, the tennis court is her gym. She plays the sport three to five times a week to stay fit. As per a study, playing tennis offers numerous health benefits — it helps keep diabetes and heart problems at bay and also helps manage weight. Apart from that, it improves lung function, and cardiac function, and bone health ( 5 ).

When her schedule is tight and she doesn’t get time to play tennis, she goes for a walk. She has her running shoes in her backpack always so that she can go for a brisk walk whenever she wants.

Walking is a brilliant cardio exercise that may help reduce stress, minimize the risk of stroke, and burn fat ( 6 ).

Apart from that, she rides horses — she owns several horses of her own and rides regularly to keep stress-free and healthy.

Sometimes, diet and exercise alone don’t help lose weight. Being happy and carefree is a must when on a weight loss journey. Shaina knows this well and gives importance to her sleep and mental health as well. She wakes up at around 6:30- 7 am every day.

Plus, she also focuses on getting her beauty sleep every day. Apart from that, she has embraced the changes that come along with aging. She said that she is comfortable in her skin and that being a woman in her late 50s, she doesn’t find the need to hide behind clothes.

Her thoughts are quite liberating and worth getting inspired!

Shania Twain's Before And After Weight Loss Photos

Shania Twain’s History of Lyme Disease

In 2003, when Shaina went on a horse ride, she got bit by a tick and contracted Lyme disease. She revealed that she felt quite scared as she started feeling dizzy on stage and thought she’d fall.

This unfortunate incident took a toll on her voice too. She feared that she would lose her melodious voice forever. After 6 or 7 years after the incident, her doctor found out that she had sustained nerve damage to her vocal cords, caused by the disease.

She underwent open-throat vocal cord surgeries and took the help of a therapist to get her voice back.

For the unversed, Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Its symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and joint pain ( 7 ).

Conclusion

Shania Twain’s weight loss plan includes indulging in green vegetables every day, staying hydrated, waking up early, and going for a walk. She has lost over 20 pounds by following these things and has now confidently embraced her strict diet. You don’t need to do rigorous training always to lose weight — start with a healthy and clean diet and work out regularly to lose weight. Remember, small steps taken every day can lead to a fitter and healthier body. Take inspiration from your favorite singer and embark on a healthy weight loss journey today!