Elevate your style game with blazer outfits inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani

Blazer outfits have evolved significantly from their traditional roots as formal business attire. Today, blazers have become a dynamic wardrobe essential. These outfits are celebrated for their ability to effortlessly elevate any look. Blazers are no longer just for fancy parties or meetings; now, you can wear them anywhere and they will give your outfit a stylish twist.

Have you ever watched a Bollywood movie and thought, “Wow, I wish I could dress like that”? Well, guess what? You totally can, especially when it comes to rocking blazers! These 9 Bollywood celebs have donned seriously cool blazer outfits that you can get inspired by.

Blazer with ripped jeans

If you want to blend formal and casual elements for a chic look, pairing a blazer with ripped jeans like Kriti can give you a stylish and edgy look adding sophistication and laid-back coolness. Opt for a statement-making blazer in hues of black, blue, brown or grey to elevate your look. When it comes to ripped jeans, the level of distressing is up to your personal preference.

You can choose jeans with subtle rips for a more understated look or go for heavily distressed jeans for a more edgy vibe. You can keep the top underneath the blazer to let the blazer and jeans take center stage. You can even go for sneakers and ankle boots to finish the look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Black blazer with jeans

If you are looking for a classic look you can opt for a black blazer with jeans like Janhvi. Opt for a well-fitted blazer and pair of jeans that flatter your frame. Pick denim jeans or black jeans for a balanced look. Keep it simple and chic with your top. A crisp white shirt, a fitted t-shirt, or a stylish corset top all work well under a black blazer. Sneakers or loafers can finish your look well.

Floral print on printed blazer

If you are feeling experimental and you are fond of prints, you can mix your floral print blazer with other prints like Katrina Kaif but make sure the prints complement each other. You can look for similar prints to create a cohesive look. If you are wearing prints then you can keep the rest of your outfit simple. Choose neutral heels or a handbag to finish the look. For a casual daytime look, you can pair it with jeans and sneakers, while for a more formal occasion, opt for tailored pants and heels.

Black blazer with shimmery dress

Pairing a black blazer with a shimmery mini dress for a party can be a stylish choice. Take a cue from Alia Bhatt’s style book. Opt for a black blazer that complements the silhouette of your dress. You can pick a matte black blazer to highlight the sparkle of your dress without competing with it. For some twist, add a faux fur stole with your dress. Strappy heels, pumps, or embellished sandals can complete your party-ready look.

Blazer with denim shorts

If you are looking for cues on how to style blazers in summer, get inspired by Kiara’s look. You can opt for a linen blazer or structured blazer in neutral colors like beige, light green, or grey, and it works well for a laid-back vibe. You can choose high-waisted denim shorts, distressed shorts, or classic shorts to complement the rest of your outfit. Pair your denim shorts and blazer with a simple top to keep the focus on the statement pieces. A basic t-shirt, tank top, or lightweight blouse in a solid color or subtle pattern works well. For accessories, you can pick layered necklaces or crossbody bags or even strappy heels.

Advertisement

Black blazer dress

If you want to give the traditional blazer a skip, you can opt for a blazer dress like Deepika. Blazer dresses come in various lengths from mini to midi to maxi. You can choose it according to your own preference. Play around with details like lapels, buttons, and pockets to add interest to your outfit. You can add accessories that compliment your dress like a chunky necklace and bold earrings to elevate the overall look.

Blazer with wide-leg pants

If you want to create a fashion-forward yet colorful look like Rakul , go for a colorful blazer in a bright hue, or bold pattern, or playful print. Pair your colorful blazer with wide-leg pants in colors like black, white, or purple to balance out your blazer look. If you are planning to pair something underneath your blazer, a button-down shirt or fitted pants can work well.

Fashion has no strict rules, so feel free to experiment with different styles until you find what suits you best. By Following these tips, you will soon be confidently rocking your blazer outfit like a fashion pro!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: A look at style statement of wax statues at Madame Tussauds