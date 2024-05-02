The Player 2: Master of Swindlers: Oh Yeon Seo turns elegant and fierce strategist in Song Seung Heon’s team; See new PICS

The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers has been announced and since the first day it has got old fans of season 1 and new waiting for updates from the upcoming drama. The drama has revealed new pictures of Oh Yeon Seo’s character throwing light on her personality.

Oh Yeon Seo can go from graceful to violent in seconds in new pics from The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers

The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers starring Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon, and Jang Gyu ri has released some new stills from the forthcoming drama.

In the new photos, Oh Yeon Seo shines in the role of Jung Soo Min, a strategist who brings Kang Ha Ri (Song Seung Heon) back into the game of taking filthy earners. She is a woman of secrets who brings an interesting offer to Kang Ha Ri’s team and plans their steps in the grand game.

In the first still, Oh Yeon Seo depicts gracefulness and richness with a drink in her hand. She sits with an expression of a simple woman. This soon changes in the second still where she exudes fierce power while pointing a gun with a stern expression on her face.

The stills set Oh Yeon Seo’s Jung Soo Min in a whirlwind of mystery, the question comes whether she is a friend or enemy of Kang Ha Ri in the drama. She is a woman of many talents and charms, she is a genius who threatens to take on Kang Ha Ri.

The new stills have left fans wanting more because of the excitement and suspense surrounding her character and the plotline.

The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers is the second season of OCN’s hit 2018 drama The Player which follows a gang of con artists with special talents who attack the affluent and corrupt by stealing their ill-earned money. The drama will premiere on June 3, 2024.

Who is Oh Yeon Seo?

Oh Yeon Seo is a South Korean actress who is best known for her lead role in Lee Seung Gi’s A Korean Odyssey. Her other famous dramas include Love With Flaws, Mad For Each Other, My Sassy Girl, and Café Minamdang among others.

