Benefits of Papaya for Skin: Uses, Ways to Use, And Precautions

Papaya, a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins, is not only a superfood for health but also for your skin. People who love indulging in homemade skincare hacks often use papaya face packs to boost their skin health. The benefits of papaya for the skin are numerous — from keeping the skin hydration to boosting collagen production, it works in a host of ways to help you get smooth skin. When used correctly, it can help you bid adieu to various skin concerns, including acne, skin ulcers, dehydration, and so on.

As we age, our skin naturally starts losing its elasticity and producing less collagen, aiding in wrinkle reduction ( 1 ). Anecdotal evidence suggests that homemade fruit face packs made with fruits like papaya, grapes, strawberries, bananas, etc. can help prevent the signs of aging, leaving you with youthful skin. Here, in the article, we will enter the realm of papayas, unveiling their benefits, uses, and ways to use for skin. Let’s get started!

7 Astounding Benefits of Papaya for Skin

1. May Help Fight the Signs of Ageing

Antioxidants play an important role in protecting the skin against oxidative damage and keeping its health intact. Moreover, a study shows that they also help delay the signs of aging including fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, acne spots, and so on ( 2 ). Antioxidants in papaya help keep skin aging at bay, keeping your skin radiant and flawless always ( 3 ).

2. May Help Increase Hydration Levels

Dry skin is an uncomfortable condition, as it causes roughness, flakiness, and itching ( 4 ). Not just that, loss of water in the skin also makes it more prone to damage. A recent study revealed that skin barrier function significantly enhances the stratum corneum lipid structure ( 5 ).

Simply put, dry skin struggles to lock moisture in, paving the way for roughness and irritation. With a compromised skin barrier, it becomes easy for harmful pathogens, dirt, and bacteria to enter the skin and cause harm to it. One easy way to tackle this problem is to boost skin hydration — papaya contains vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that possesses great moisturizing properties to keep the skin hydrated for a long time ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

3. May Help Control Acne

Acne is a common skin condition that can be really challenging to deal with. But with papaya at your disposal, you may be able to handle acne and acne scars pretty easily. This delicious fruit contains vitamin C, a powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient that is helpful in eliminating acne ( 8 ). Besides preventing the formation of acne vulgaris, one of the most amazing benefits of papaya fruit for skin is that it being rich in vitamin C, it also prevents post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation to help you achieve clear and even-toned skin.

4. May Help Heal Scars

The benefits of papaya for the skin are not just not confined to its brightening or moisturizing effects, it goes beyond that. A study investigated the effects of papain elastic liposomes on hypertrophic scars and concluded that the topical application is highly beneficial in the treatment of hypertrophic scars ( 9 ).

5. May Help Boost Collagen Production

Retinol, a form of vitamin A, is a well-known skincare ingredient and is used in various cosmetic formulations, thanks to its amazing skin-beneficial properties. Papayas are rich in vitamin A, which not only helps boost collagen production but also reduces the appearance of wrinkles by providing anti-aging effects to the skin ( 10 ).

6. May Help Protect Skin Against UV Damage

While hitting the beach in summer sounds fun, nobody wants to face the aftermath of it, which usually comes in the form of sunburns. Premature signs of aging (skin spots, fine lines, wrinkles), acne, sunburns, redness, blotchiness, and an uneven skin tone are all results of skin exposed to the sun for a long time ( 11 ). A study revealed that creams containing papaya fruit are efficient in protecting skin from UV rays ( 12 ). Moreover, being a rich source of tocopherol (vitamin E), it aids in delaying the signs of photoaging caused by UV-induced damage ( 13 ).

7. Boosts Skin Radiance

When skin is hydrated and protected from environmental and UV damage — it reveals a glow that can make anyone ask you about the secret of your beautiful skin. The benefits of papaya for the skin lie in its antioxidant nature and richness of vitamins — by delaying skin aging signs, preventing transepidermal water loss, boosting skin elasticity, and promoting collagen production — it makes skin healthy from the outside and inside to help you shine.

Now that we have understood the remarkable benefits of papaya for the skin, let us take a look at forms of papaya used to brighten skin tone and unveil a healthy-looking complexion.

What Are the Forms of Papaya Used for Skin?

1. Raw Papaya

Papaya, in its raw form, can be highly beneficial for your skin. To reap all its skincare and health benefits, you can eat it raw or mash the fruit and apply it as a face pack. You can also use papaya to lighten skin areas with pigmentation and dark spots — mix papaya puree with aloe vera gel, tomato, and yogurt and use this as a face pack. You will notice a significant increase in your skin’s luminosity with weekly application. Raw papaya can also be mashed thoroughly to make face scrubs. You can make different papaya face masks depending on your skin type and enjoy a brighter complexion and healthy glow.

2. Papaya Leaves

Many would think that papaya leaves don’t have as many health benefits as the fruit, but that’s not the truth. Papaya leaf extracts, too, contain a good amount of papain and other nutrients that work excellently in increasing collagen production, strengthening skin elasticity, and shielding skin against photodamage ( 14 ). You can either consume papaya leaves or use them as a topical treatment. Simply, crush the leaves to form a powder and mix it with other skin-loving ingredients like aloe, honey, milk, or curd to promote skin healing.

3. Papaya Seeds

Papaya seeds have incredible antioxidant properties that protect skin cells from oxidative damage, improving the overall appearance of the skin. Moreover, they are also proven to promote wound healing and help skin repair quickly ( 15 ).

4. Papaya Powder

Papaya is also available in powder form and can be used to make toners, soaps, face packs, face scrubs, etc. You can get a store-bought papaya powder pack and include it in your skincare routine to get all the skincare benefits of papaya.

5. Papaya Paste

Papaya pastes are readily available in the market and you can use them to get an even-toned skin. Make sure to choose a product that doesn’t contain harsh additives.

How to Use Papaya According to Your Skin Type?

Even though there are various benefits and uses of papaya for the skin, it’s imperative that you choose a homemade remedy or product that caters to your skin type and concern. Below are some ways to use papaya for different skin types and get the desired results:

Dry Skin: People with dry skin are always troubled by roughness, scaliness, itchiness, and flakiness. A facial pack with hydrating ingredients can help seal moisture in and make your skin soft. Here’s a DIY face pack for dry skin you can try:

Papaya Face Pack for Dry Skin

Take 4 chopped cubes of raw papaya and mix it with ½ tablespoon of aloe vera gel and 4 drops of vitamin E oil. Blend this well to form a smooth paste and apply it liberally as a face pack. Keep it on your face and neck for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cool water.

Benefits

Aloe vera, a wonderful plant touted as a magical skincare ingredient, exerts powerful moisturizing abilities that soothe the symptoms of dry skin ( 16 ). Vitamin E, on the other hand, possesses great anti-inflammatory properties that slow down the aging process and also boost hydration levels ( 17 ), ( 7 ).

For Oily And Acne-prone Skin: For those dealing with oily and acne-prone skin, it is important that they use facial packs that control sebum production and don’t make their skin greasy. Here’s a pack to try:

Papaya Face Pack for Oily And Acne-prone Skin

Take 6 cubes of papaya and mash it well with a fork or in a blender. Pour 4 drops of neem oil and 2 drops of tea tree essential to the mashed papaya and stir it well. Use this as a face and neck mask and wash it with cold water after 20 minutes.

Benefits

The antibacterial properties of neem make it a remarkable indigenous herb for the prevention and treatment of acne vulgaris ( 18 ). In a study conducted in 2022, it was revealed that face wash containing neem was effective enough in preventing and reducing mild to moderate acne with no side effects ( 19 ).

For Dull Skin: If exposure to pollutants and a poor lifestyle has taken away the natural glow of your skin, it’s time to use papaya fruit for skin and brighten your skin. Below is a homemade papaya face pack you can use to treat dullness:

Papaya Face Pack to Treat Dull Skin

Take 6 cubes of papaya and blend it with 4 drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice and ½ tablespoon of sandalwood powder. Mix well to make a paste of smooth consistency. Apply generously on all over your face and neck. Use cold water to wash it off.

Benefits

Lemon has strong antimicrobial and astringent properties that help tighten the pores, shrink pores, and remove excess oil from the skin ( 20 ). Moreover, citrus-based juices are known for their anti-aging properties — all in all, adding lemon to your skincare regimen can help you say goodbye to dull skin ( 21 ). When it comes to sandalwood, it too, does wonders for the skin — it has great antioxidant and anti-aging effects on the skin that defends skin against oxidative and radical damage ( 22 ).

Are There Any Side Effects of Using Papaya on Skin?

Although papaya punches a lot of goodness, it might not work well for everyone. Even though it is safe for most skin types, it is crucial to do a patch test before using papaya on skin. As per a study, allergic reactions to papaya could be there in the form of skin rashes and asthma, hence people allergic to papaya should use it cautiously before applying it on the skin ( 22 ).

Dos And Don’ts for Using Papaya Packs for Skin

Dos:

Choose a mask that works for your skin type and apply it to your face before doing a patch test.

Leave the mask on your skin for at least 15 minutes to allow the ingredients to sink deep into your skin.

When washing off the mask, use plain water or a gentle cleanser.

Use a mild moisturizer after using the mask.

Don’t go overboard with facial masks — when it comes to skincare, sometimes, less is more. Use a face pack once or twice a week to get the best results.

Don’ts:

Don’t leave the mask on for more than 40 minutes.

Wash it immediately if you experience any discomfort.

Don’t use hot water to wash off your mask.

Conclusion

Next time you get a papaya, don’t just relish its lip-smacking taste, use it to benefit your skin, too. The various advantages of papaya for the skin make it a popular fruit in the world of skincare and for all the good reasons. Be it hydrating your skin, protecting it from sun damage, or lifting it up — it does it all with no to minimal side effects. With so many benefits of papaya for the skin, we are sure you would want to add this amazing fruit to your beauty routine. You can use it alone or along with other skin-loving ingredients to maximize the benefits. Whether you choose to use a homemade pack or buy a product, don’t forget to patch-test it before to avoid any discomfort later.