Stray Kids' Felix almost visited India for volunteering: Here is why the K-pop idol cancelled his plans

Stray Kids' Felix is a talented rapper and dancer of the K-pop idol group. He is known for his iconic deep voice, expressions and strong performance. In a vlog released in March 2024, he had revealed that he had the opportunity to come to India for volunteering but had to change his plans as he got accepted as a K-pop idol trainee.

Stray Kids' Felix reveals he had the chance to come to India

On March 21, 2024, Stray Kids member Felix revealed in a vlog for UNICEF Korea, that he had the opportunity to come to India and volunteer when he was young. He revealed that he had to give up on that opportunity as he got a call from JYP Entertainment to join as a trainee. He added that back then he thought that once he is able to help himself, he could lend a hand to others too and that is why he took the decision.

This moment was a part of a vlog uploaded by UNICEF Korea. The vlog was shot in Laos and the rapper was there to volunteer to represent the organization. Stary Kids has a huge fan base in India and fans eagerly await the K-pop group to perform in the country.

More about Stary Kids' Felix

Stray Kids’ Felix might sound like a little intimidating person with a deep voice but Stays (Stray Kids' fans) know the real cute and charming young man that he is. Behind the perfect rap and dance is a person who is sweet and caring.

Stray Kids’ Felix has gone viral multiple times because of his deeper-than-ocean voice. Very deceivingly, the rapper is and looks very young while sounding like a very old and mature man. Not only is Felix a good rapper with a beautiful voice, but he is also an official member of the subunit Dance Racha along with members Lee Know and Hyunjin. Every time he posts a dance video on social media, it is sure to trend.

The Stray Kids member is an amazing performer. Many of his fancams have millions of views. As he has done taekwondo for many years, he can easily pull off stunts during their performances. He also maintains perfect physique.

The group was formed through a reality show in 2017. It consists of members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. In March 2018, they officially made their debut with the EP I Am Not. Their latest release was their EP Rock-Star which was released on November 10 along with the music video of the title track Lalala.

Stary Kids' recent activities

Stary Kids is all set to make a comeback this June with a new album, according to recent reports. This will mark their first comeback since their last EP Rock-Star which was released in November 2023.

