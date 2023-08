Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo unintentionally twinning over the years

On August 3, a South Korean media outlet released Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s picture coming out of the latter’s house. Soon, both their agencies confirmed their relationship, leaving fans squealing over the cute couple. The 35 year old actor and 28 year old singer turned actor have been allegedly meeting up a lot despite their busy schedules. After the news came out, the fans have been looking for clues about their relationship in the past few months or even years and their past interviews have proved to be a good source. Ahn Bo Hyun is an accomplished actor who has acted in dramas like Itaewon Class, Yumi’s Cells, Military Prosecutor Doberman and See You In My 19th Life while Jisoo is a member of BLACKPINK and is known for unique visuals as well as voice. She also made her acting debut as lead in JTBC’s Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In and others.