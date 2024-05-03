‘Very Very Underrated!!’: Luka Doncic Roots for Derrick Jones Jr After Mavericks Outlast Clippers With 30-Point Difference

Luka Doncic recently came out with his praising tweet for his star teammate Derrick Jones Jr.. The big man went all praise for Jones Jr. as he is having a prosperous season of his basketball career.

Doncic reposted a short video tweeted by the official X/Twitter handle of the NBA while captioning it: “Very very underrated!!”

However, the video in frame was Jones Jr.’s recent interview where he gracefully recalled the days when he went undrafted and further put light on how he came out to be a great rotational player.

However, not to forget that During the regular season, Jones averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes. At 27, he won the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Currently on a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Mavericks, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, showcasing his potential in both performance and contract negotiations.

Also Read: 'That's How You Go to Bed!': Charles Barkley's Criticism of Russell Westbrook's Fit Leaves TNT Crew in Hysteric Laugh

Dallas Mavericks Went Heavy Against Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5

In a pivotal Game 5 showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks showcased an impressive display of dominance, emerging victorious with a resounding 123-93 win. The Mavericks, led by a superb team effort, outscored the Clippers 67-47 in the second half to secure a crucial 3-2 series lead.

This commanding performance was underlined by stellar defensive plays and stand out contributions from the Mavericks' role players. Players like Maxi Kleber, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively II excelled in their defensive duties and energy on the court, effectively complementing the star power of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

This collective effort from the Mavericks underscored their depth and versatility, illustrating their capability to excel on both ends of the court.

Maxi Kleber emerged as a pivotal figure in the Mavericks' triumph, stepping up with a remarkable performance that alleviated pressure from the team's stars. His stellar shooting, including hitting five out of seven three-point attempts, proved instrumental in opening up the game for Dallas.

Kleber's contributions, coupled with key plays from other players like Kyrie Irving, who showcased his exceptional skills, propelled the Mavericks to a double-digit halftime lead they would not relinquish.

