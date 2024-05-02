Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: A look at style statement of wax statues at Madame Tussauds

In Bollywood, Madame Tussauds has brought the magic to life with its stunning statues of famous Indian movie stars. These lifelike sculptures grasp the spirit of Bollywood celebs and the style of beloved celebrities, making them a must-see attraction for fans and visitors alike.

Imagine you have stepped inside Madame Tussauds museum and as soon as you step foot inside, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and many iconic figures are there to greet you. Each statue is meticulously crafted, from their signature poses to their glamorous outfits, ensuring an unforgettable experience for anyone who steps foot inside.

The statues not only honour Bollywood's iconic figures but also showcase their and India's diverse fashion sense. From elegant saris to sharp suits, you'll see the outfits worn by celebrities and get a glimpse into Bollywood’s fashion finesse. Through this article, we'll tell you what outfit each celebrity's statue is wearing, which adds to the magnetism of the exhibit.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of beauty in Bollywood and has been immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds, London. Her statue is a sight to behold. The statue can be seen wearing a pink saree and she looks elegant and graceful, just like in her movies. The saree she is wearing has a red and golden border with intricate designs. From her layered necklace and earrings, every aspect has been meticulously crafted to perfection. The statute makers paid close attention to every detail, making sure it looked as real as possible

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the beloved Bollywood icon, has been honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, and it’s truly amazing. The statue captures the actress in a striking pose, adorned in a red saree with intricate blue embroidery. A red and golden necklace also complemented the outfit. It's as though Aishwarya herself has stepped out of the silver screen and into the museum.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon and Bollywood sensation, has been honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds New York, and it's a sight to behold. The statue showcases the actress striking a stunning pose, wearing an exquisite orange gown. The vibrant off-shoulder orange gown drapes elegantly around the statue, accentuating her statuesque figure. Every detail, from the intricate pleats to the flowing silhouette of the gown, is crafted with precision and finesse. The Baywatch actress’ statue not only honours her remarkable career but also her influence and impact around the world.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood queen, has been immortalised with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, and it's a mesmerising sight. Deepika’s statue can be seen in the Sabyasachi outfit that she wore for the prestigious IIFA awards. The outfit features a bralette, skirt and a sheer shrug. The outfit enhances Deepika’s innate grace and every stitch, every embellishment, is meticulously recreated to mirror the original ensemble.

Katrina Kaif

For the fans of Bollywood divas, seeing Katrina’s wax figure is a dream come true. Katrina Kaif’s statue is dressed in a silver lehenga with a pink dupatta and her statue is not only a tribute to her cinematic achievements but also to her immaculate fashion sense. The silver and pink lehenga on her statue is intricately designed with shimmering embellishments. Both Katrina and her statue can leave anyone in awe.

