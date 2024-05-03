Ryan Gosling Says Fatherhood Made Him ‘Conscious’ Of Projects He Chooses; Barbie Actor Keeps ‘Family In Mind First’

Fatherhood changed Ryan Gosling’s personal and professional life!

Out of all the roles he has done, being a dad is the most important one. The La La Land actor, who shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, with long-time partner Eva Mendes, opens up about fatherhood impacting his film choices.

Ryan Gosling reflects on his personal life

The Barbie star is the June/July cover star of WSJ Magazine, where he opens up about his life with Eva and the girls and the effect of this on his professional life. Gosling shared that he deliberately swerved away from intense and psychologically twisted roles for his family.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he said. The actor reads the room in his house before signing up for any project.

The Fall Guy star revealed that his involvement in La La Land was born out of his intention to do something light-hearted for his girls. He thought, “It’ll be fun for them,” and it was! He revealed that his family had fun throughout the film’s making. “We're practicing piano every day, or we're dancing, or we're singing," he said.

Gosling on doing stunts in The Fall Guy

The Oscar-nominated actor is promoting his much-anticipated film The Fall Guy, a “love letter” to the stunt community. Although the film highlights the stunt performers, Gosling himself had a taste of stunts when he was dropped from the 12th floor of a building.

He recalled the moment and said he developed a fear of heights, "My body turns to stone," he added.

"I think it's happened when I had kids — really, you start to be way more conscious of everything you do and everything you've ever done and everything you will do if you get a chance to do it," Gosling said.

His co-star Emily Blunt didn’t do any stunts but quite a lot of action, earning the nickname “Stunty Blunty.” The actress’s two daughters are huge Ken fans, and Gosling revealed in an interview with Today that his girls know her as Mary Poppins. "They're like, 'Are you working with Mary Poppins today?' 'Yes, I am,'" he said.

The Fall Guy will be released on May 3.