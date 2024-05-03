The Fall Guy Star Ryan Gosling Confesses He ‘Can’t Stop Stunting’ After Making Action-Packed Entry on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Ryan Gosling couldn’t stop Ken-ing; now he can’t stop stunting!

The actor unabashedly promoted his upcoming film The Fall Guy on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show with an action-packed entry. When Gosling’s name was announced, he didn’t enter the stage before finishing off his fake fighting with eight stuntmen.

Ryan Gosling’s explosive entry on Jimmy Kimmel Live

On May 1, Gosling appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his action flick The Fall Guy, which honors the stunt community. And he wasn’t subtle at all!

He emerged from the dressing room with a coffee mug, which he smashed on the head of a stuntman after he fake-attacked him with a baseball bat. This was followed by a staged physical altercation where he threw a stuntman against a wall.

Amidst the chaos, he greeted comedian Jeff Ross, who was also a guest on the show. And just to be hilariously extra, Gosling did make-up touch-ups between the fights. "Can I get some powder? How do I look? Do I look cool?" he joked during the segment.

When he finally reached the center stage and took his seat, Kimmel joked, "You beat up a lot of our staff, you really beat a lot of people up on the way in." To which the Barbie actor replied, "I can't stop stunting, Jimmy! Oh my God. I couldn't stop Ken-ing, and now I can't stop stunting. It makes you feel alive." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gosling’s homage to stunt performers

The promotions for The Fall Guy are in full swing! A few days before Gosling appeared on the show, co-star Emily Blunt also graced the show to promote their film. Throughout the film’s press tour, the stars have been highlighting the stunt performers who've worked tirelessly in their film.

"Look, stunt people are the unsung heroes. They risk more than anyone on a film set. They literally take the hits for us," Gosling told reporters on the red carpet of the LA premiere of The Fall Guy.

The film follows the story of stunt performer Colt Seavers (Gosling), who is tasked to bring back the missing superstar Tom Ryder so that Jodi (Blunt) can complete her film. The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3.