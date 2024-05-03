‘Head Coaching Search Will Start’: NBA Insider Drops Major Hint Amidst Lakers Darvin Ham’s Uncertain Future

In the latest Lakers news update, Jovan Buha sheds light on the uncertain job status of head coach Darvin Ham within the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

Despite being brought in two years ago with high hopes, Ham has faced considerable criticism this season for his team's underperformance, culminating in an early playoff exit against the Denver Nuggets.

On The Athletic NBA Show, Buha said, “The latest I've heard is the plan is still to move on from Darvin at some point, likely by the end of the week, potentially as early as tomorrow, then the head coaching search will start. I've already started to hear some names from different people.”

Buha's insights suggest that the Lakers are leaning towards parting ways with Ham, potentially as early as the upcoming week, sparking discussions among fans and analysts regarding the team's coaching direction.

With the possibility of Darvin Ham's departure looming, the Lakers are on the brink of a significant decision that could reshape the team's coaching landscape. Should the organization choose to move on from Ham, the search for a new head coach will begin, setting the stage for an intense offseason period for the storied franchise. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This development comes at a critical juncture for the Lakers, who still boast star players like Anthony Davis and the potential return of LeBron James, underscoring the importance of a strategic coaching hire to maintain their championship ambitions amidst an evolving NBA landscape.

Also Read: Jimmy Butler Eyes Major Contract Extension Amidst Heat’s Questionable Offseason: Report

What’s Next for LeBron James and Darvin Ham?

The future for LeBron James and Darvin Ham diverges after the Lakers' tumultuous season. For LeBron, the upcoming priorities center on his decision regarding his player option for the 2024-2025 season.

With his desire for a competitive, well-rounded team, LeBron's choice hinges on the Lakers' offseason strategies in building a roster around him and Anthony Davis. Potentially playing his last years in the league, the Lakers are open to facilitating his aspiration to share the court with his son, Bronny, drafting him if feasible.

Furthermore, the Lakers are keen on retaining LeBron, recognizing his pivotal role and the importance of his continued presence for the team's success, demonstrating a willingness to discuss an extension that could see him finish his career in the purple-and-gold jersey.

On the other hand, Darvin Ham faces an uncertain coaching future following a season rife with turbulence and discontent. The Lakers' disappointing performance, culminating in a first-round playoff exit, places Ham under intense scrutiny, with indications suggesting his reign as head coach may be coming to an end.

Ham's coaching decisions, player relationships, and rotations were met with criticism and contributed to a fractured team dynamic. The organization is poised to reevaluate the team's shortcomings under Ham's leadership, contemplating significant changes as they seek a new direction and leadership to reignite the Lakers' pursuit of success.

Also Read: ‘Very Very Underrated!!’: Luka Doncic Roots for Derrick Jones Jr After Mavericks Outlast Clippers With 30-Point Difference