Shruti Haasan ditches black for red and her latest saree look is proof

The saree is the most powerful garment for women in India. Many trends have come and gone, but the saree has never lost its charm or value. From the streets of India to the red carpets of Hollywood, the saree has made its mark and won the hearts of people, and it holds a power that goes beyond mere fabric.

In Bollywood, too, this Indian wear holds great value, and every actress loves to make a fashion statement in it. Well, Shruti Haasan is no different, as she is one of those actresses who embraced the magic of sarees with her latest pictures.

There is one color that reigns supreme in the world of colors, and that is red. When draped in the graceful folds of the saree, this vibrant shade takes on a whole new level of power and significance. Shruti Haasan proved the same in her red saree. Let’s break down her ethnic look for you.

Shruti Haasan in red saree

Shruti Haasan turned heads in a red saree from the brand Ekaya Benaras recently. the Veera Simha Reddy actress' decision to wear a simple red saree with a matching full-sleeve blouse showcased her good taste and classic style that never goes out of fashion. She chose to tie her saree in a traditional manner.

The drape went neatly up her shoulders and down the floor. A simple red full-sleeve blouse with a round neckline added drama to the look. The absence of embellishments on her saree allowed the vibrant hue to take center stage, highlighting her natural beauty.

A red saree, like Shruti, is very versatile. Whether attending a formal event or a festive celebration, this classic hue and ensemble are sure to make a statement. Her saree recalls that sometimes the most powerful looks are the ones that speak softly but leave a lingering effect.

Shruti’s accessories and glam

Since Shruti's saree was plain, she paired it with golden accessories that were shining brightly and added a touch of bling to her look. At the heart of the actress’ stunning look was a golden choker, intricately designed with green and golden embellishments that delicately dangled from it. The statement piece not only complemented the Luck actress’ saree but also accentuated Shruti's neckline. Paired with the golden choker were pink crescent moon-shaped earrings, a whimsical yet elegant choice that added a pop of color to her ensemble. Additionally, she adorned a gold ring on her hand.

For make-up, the actress chose a glossy brown lipstick and rosy cheeks with a hint of blush. Elegantly arched eyebrows and sleek eyeliner highlight her features. But it wasn't just her makeup that stole the show; it was also her hair that added an extra layer of charm to her look. Shruti left her hair cascading down with a few strands framing her face in a soft and romantic manner.

