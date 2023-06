BTS in 2013

Subsequent to appearing in the music industry with the title track 'No More Dream' of their debut single in 2013, BTS cleared homegrown and freshman honors simultaneously as their introduction. Following their rise to fame and the conclusion of the school trilogy with 2 COOL 4 SKOOL and O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, BTS talked about youth as a place where beauty and anxiety coexist under the theme of HYYH, which means the most beautiful moment of youth. By first appearing on the Billboard 200, Billboard's main album chart, they spread the youthful spirit and increased their global popularity. Since then, the move by BTS has become a K-pop first in history. The first Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart was Dynamite. In Billboard's 62-year history, Life Goes On was the first Korean song to reach the top spot. From that point forward, BTS has topped 6 melodies in 'Hot 100', incorporating joint efforts with Jason Derulo and Coldplay. Six of their albums came out on top of the Billboard 200. In addition, BTS has reached milestones by performing solo performances, winning the American Music Awards for five years in a row, winning the Billboard Music Awards for six years in a row, and being nominated for the Grammy Awards for three years in a row.