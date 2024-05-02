Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE and NMIXX confirmed to perform at K-Wave Concert Inkigayo; Details

Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE and NMIXX are set to take center stage at the 2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo in Seoul. Find out more details below!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on May 02, 2024  |  11:58 PM IST |  5.2K
Stray Kids, aespa; Image Courtesy: JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE and NMIXX to perform at 2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo
  • All about 2024 K-Wave Concert Inkigayo in Seoul

K-Wave Concert Inkigayo is set to dazzle fans with a star-studded lineup. Featuring powerhouse groups like Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, and NMIXX, the event promises unforgettable performances at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on June 2nd.

Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, more confirmed as the lineup for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo

On May 2, the highly anticipated K-Wave Concert Inkigayo unveiled its star-studded lineup of performers, featuring some of the chart-topping acts in the K-pop scene. Scheduled for June 2 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, the event promises an electrifying showcase of talent.

The announced lineup boasts six globally renowned groups; aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, NMIXX, Stray Kids, and ZEROBASEONE. Each group brings its unique flair and captivating performances to the stage.

More details about the 1st line-up of performers for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo

The lineup for the upcoming K-Wave Concert Inkigayo is not anything short of extraordinary, providing a number of the most dynamic groups in the K-pop world. Stray Kids, the octet famous for their electrifying performances and innovative tracks, are poised to exhibit their unprecedented strength.

Teaming up with ZEROBASEONE, the growing stars who have swiftly captured the attention of enthusiasts worldwide, promises an explosive collaboration that fanatics might not need to miss. Joining them are aespa, whose powerful presence and captivating charisma have solidified their repute as one of the industry's top acts. ATEEZ, recognized for their high-octane performances and charismatic stage presence as recently witnessed at Coachella 2024 in Chicago, would surely depart audiences in awe with their signature energy and passion.

Adding to the exhilaration are ITZY, celebrated for their terrific expertise and captivating performances. Their infectious energy and fascinating stage presence are guaranteed to elevate the concert experience to new heights. Finally, NMIXX, liked for their versatility and youthful charm, completes the stellar lineup with their particular fashion and performance skills. 

With such a diverse array of expertise gracing the event, fans can anticipate an unforgettable enjoyment filled with terrific performances and captivating moments. From powerful vocals to complicated choreography, each group is set to offer something special to the stage, promising a nighttime musical extravaganza that will be remembered in future years.

Credits: SBS, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment
Latest Articles