Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE and NMIXX confirmed to perform at K-Wave Concert Inkigayo; Details

K-Wave Concert Inkigayo is set to dazzle fans with a star-studded lineup. Featuring powerhouse groups like Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, ZEROBASEONE, and NMIXX, the event promises unforgettable performances at the Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on June 2nd.

Stray Kids, aespa, ATEEZ, more confirmed as the lineup for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo

On May 2, the highly anticipated K-Wave Concert Inkigayo unveiled its star-studded lineup of performers, featuring some of the chart-topping acts in the K-pop scene. Scheduled for June 2 at the INSPIRE Arena in Incheon, the event promises an electrifying showcase of talent.

The announced lineup boasts six globally renowned groups; aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, NMIXX, Stray Kids, and ZEROBASEONE. Each group brings its unique flair and captivating performances to the stage.

More details about the 1st line-up of performers for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo

The lineup for the upcoming K-Wave Concert Inkigayo is not anything short of extraordinary, providing a number of the most dynamic groups in the K-pop world. Stray Kids, the octet famous for their electrifying performances and innovative tracks, are poised to exhibit their unprecedented strength.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Teaming up with ZEROBASEONE, the growing stars who have swiftly captured the attention of enthusiasts worldwide, promises an explosive collaboration that fanatics might not need to miss. Joining them are aespa, whose powerful presence and captivating charisma have solidified their repute as one of the industry's top acts. ATEEZ, recognized for their high-octane performances and charismatic stage presence as recently witnessed at Coachella 2024 in Chicago, would surely depart audiences in awe with their signature energy and passion.

Advertisement

Adding to the exhilaration are ITZY, celebrated for their terrific expertise and captivating performances. Their infectious energy and fascinating stage presence are guaranteed to elevate the concert experience to new heights. Finally, NMIXX, liked for their versatility and youthful charm, completes the stellar lineup with their particular fashion and performance skills.

With such a diverse array of expertise gracing the event, fans can anticipate an unforgettable enjoyment filled with terrific performances and captivating moments. From powerful vocals to complicated choreography, each group is set to offer something special to the stage, promising a nighttime musical extravaganza that will be remembered in future years.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' RM teases new global project with Right Place, Wrong Person poster spotted worldwide; see PICS