Tamannaah Bhatia's blue zardozi saree could be a game-changer for your festive season

Tamannaah Bhatia is an actress who constantly enjoys the limelight. Sometimes, it's because of her movies, her love life, and sometimes her foot-stomping numbers or her style. But it's her fashion choices that attract the most attention. She has always showcased impeccable skills in carrying both ethnic and Western outfits. If you scroll through Tamannaah's style book, you'll find she leans more towards sarees.

The Lust Stories 2 actress has always put her best foot forward in fashion. When it comes to sarees, she has adorned herself with Chanderi sarees, Banarasi sarees, and sarees of all kinds.

Once again, Tamannaah has chosen the best pick from her wardrobe, and we can say that her saree collection is so exquisite that one feels like stealing it. Now, let’s delve into the details of her latest saree look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest saree look

Tamannaah turned heads as she stepped out into a breathtaking blue saree from the renowned label Jayanti Reddy. Her saree, adorned with silver scalloped borders running along its length and intricate zardozi embroidery, exuded perpetual finesse. The silver border also added a touch of glamour to her saree, and the intricate motifs made it look like a work of art. The rich blue hue of the saree perfectly complemented the Lust Stories 2 actress’ radiant complexion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Complementing the saree was a matching blue half-sleeve blouse, intricately embellished with silver zardozi work all over. As the actress traditionally draped the saree, she captured the essence of feminine grace and poise.

Tamannaah’s accessories and makeup

For her accessories, the Bhola Shankar actress chose to wear exquisite blue jhumkas adorned with intricate peacock motifs. Her stunning earrings added a touch of traditional elegance to her ensemble, perfectly harmonizing with the rich blue hue of her saree.

Moving on to her makeup, the actress opted for warm brown lipstick, and her eyes were adorned with brown eyeshadow, creating a soft look. To further accentuate her eyes, she applied kohl, a subtle blush on her cheeks that radiated a sense of freshness.

One of the highlights of her look was her hair. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with delicate gajras, which added a touch of grandeur to her overall appearance.

A blue saree like Tamannah with intricate embroidery and embellishments can be a stunning choice for attending weddings, especially during the day. It is also a good choice during festive occasions such as Diwali or Eid.

ALSO READ: Tabu proves she’s ageing backwards in her latest then vs now picture, and we truly want to know her secret