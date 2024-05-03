Nick Jonas And Paul Rudd Join Hands For New Musical Comedy; To Be Directed By Jon Carney

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd are set to star in a musical comedy that is in the filming process. The film is directed by Jon Carney, who has previously worked on Once and Sing Street. According to the reports, the actors are currently based in Dublin, shooting for their film.

The film, titled Power Ballard, will tell the story of a wedding singer (played by the Ant-Man actor) and a rock star (played by Jonas), as well as the song that brings them together. The movie would premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Likely Story Studios and 30West Productions, which also worked on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, are producing the film. Treasure Entertainment's Robert Walpole and Rebecca O'Flanagan also teamed up to produce the movie.

What did the director say about Power Ballard?

In conversation with an entertainment portal, Carney shared insights about the film. The director said, “I’m delighted to be working with so many great people. I’ve been working on this script with my buddy Peter for years, and now Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas are in my kitchen.”

The producer, Alex Walton of WME, also spoke highly about the script and the star cast of the film. Walton said, "We are so excited to bring John Carney's next film to Cannes. John has a magic ability to weave great music into wonderfully engaging and universally relatable stories that make audience emotions run high."

He added Power Ballad is fun and heartwarming—themes that audiences crave today. His unique vision, coupled with the global appeal of Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, will give buyers exactly what they’re looking for.”

Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd’s upcoming projects

As a musician, Nick Jonas has been busy with his band, Jonas Brothers. The singer has earlier made an appearance in movies like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Love Again alongside his wife.

Meanwhile, the bag seems full for the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star, who is currently working on the upcoming musical. Rudd will soon begin filming for an indie movie, Friendship, alongside Tim Robinson and Kate Mara. The Marvel star will also appear in Death of a Unicorn, along with the Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega.

Paul Rudd’s Ghostbusters movie, Frozen Empire, has been running in cinemas.

