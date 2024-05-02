Tabu proves she’s ageing backwards in her latest then vs now picture, and we truly want to know her secret

Some actors we dislike, some we like, and then there are those whom we cannot help but admire, and one such actor is Tabu. She is an evergreen beauty who stole our hearts with her debut in Pehla Pehla Pyaar and continues to mesmerise us with her timeless beauty. Recently, the actress shared pictures from her past and present, leaving fans amazed at how unchanged she looks over the years.

We have seen many actors undergoing visible transformations, and many actresses going under the knife to appear younger. But when we look at the Chandni Bar actress, it seems she has a magic touch that defies the passage of time. From her smile to her demeanour, nothing seems to have changed and her latest pictures are proof of this.

Tabu’s journey through time

In the first picture which seems to be from a shoot, the diva exudes elegance in a tiger print saree accessorised with a gold necklace. Her long hair is flying around her face, adding to her beauty.

Fast forward to the present, Tabu continues to mesmerise with her impeccable style. The picture she shared is from the promotion of her film Crew. The actress looks elegant in a leopard print saree with a chic halter neck blouse. With her make-up kept light and long hair left open, she radiated charm, just as she did decades ago.

Tabu gave a fun spin to the title of Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger and captioned her picture, “Ek hai tiger” (There is one tiger).

Looking at this picture of Tabu, it’s clear that she has always been as perfect in her fashion sense as she is in acting. As Tabu's career blossomed, so did her influence in the fashion world, and even now, she surpasses many leading actresses in terms of her sartorial choices.

Tabu’s picture reminds us that true beauty knows no age limits as we marvel at her eternal youth. She continues to show that age is only a number and that inner beauty radiates above all other limitations. As she continues to grace us with her presence on screen, we eagerly anticipate many more years of Tabu’s regal beauty and brilliance in fashion statment.

