66th Grammy Awards 2024 LIVE Updates: All Winners So Far
Here are the winners announced on the Premiere Ceremony of the 66th Grammy Awards so far!
- Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
- Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
- Engineered Album, Classical: “Contemporary American Composers” — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Bluegrass Album: “City of Gold” — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Contemporary Instrumental Album: “As We Speak” — Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
- Jazz Instrumental Album: “The Winds of Change” — Billy Child
- Jazz Performance: “Tight” — Samara Joy
- Progressive R&B Album: “SOS” — SZA
- R&B Performance: “ICU” — Coco Jones
- Contemporary Classical Composition: “Montgomery: Rounds” — Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth)
- Classical Compendium: “Passion for Bach and Coltrane” — Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
- Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Walking in the Dark” — Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
- Classical Instrumental Solo: “The American Project” — Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
- Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Rough Magic” — Roomful of Teeth
- Choral Performance: “Saariaho: Reconnaissance” — Nils Schweckendiek, conductor (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
- Opera Recording: “Blanchard: Champion” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Orchestral Performance: “Adès: Dante” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning” — Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
- Regional Roots Music Album: “New Beginnings” — Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (TIE) / “Live: Orpheum Theater Nola” — Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (TIE)
- Folk Album: “Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]” — Joni Mitchell
- Country Duo/Group Performance: “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves
- Jazz Vocal Album: “How Love Begins” — Nicole Zuraitis
- Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Folsom Prison Blues” — John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
- Instrumental Composition: “Helena’s Theme” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
- Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording: “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” — Michelle Obama
- Children’s Music Album: “We Grow Together Preschool Songs” — 123 Andrés
- New Age, Ambient or Chant Album: “So She Howls” — Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet
- Reggae Album: “Colors of Royal” — Julian Marley & Antaeus
- Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “Vida Cotidiana” — Juanes (TIE) / “De Todas las Flores” — Natalia Lafourcade (TIE)
- Latin Pop Album: “X Mí (Vol. 1)” — Gaby Moreno
- Alternative Jazz Album: “The Omnichord Real Book” — Meshell Ndegeocello
- Latin Jazz Album: “El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2” — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
- Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “Basie Swings the Blues” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
- Historical Album: “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” — Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)
- Album Notes: “Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos” — Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
- Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package: “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” — Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
- Recording Package: “Stumpwork” — Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)