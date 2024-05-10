Cannes Film Festival 2024: When and where to watch 77th edition of international event

The Festival de Cannes is one of the most prestigious international film festivals in the world. Renowned personalities from all across the world gather at the event to celebrate cinema. The 77th edition of the festival is just around the corner.

Many Indian artists have also attended Cannes in the past and are now set to return to this year’s event. To discover when and where to watch all the coverage from the Cannes Film Festival 2024, read the following details:

When is the Cannes Film Festival 2024?

The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. The screenings of different films selected in various segments will happen during this time period. The opening ceremony will take place on May 14. The Second Act, directed by Quentin Dupieux, has been selected as the opening film.

The closing ceremony is set for May 25, when the winners of the competition section will be announced. The jury, presided over by filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, will select the winners from the 22 films in competition this year.

For the uninitiated, Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years.

Where to watch the Cannes Film Festival 2024?

As per the official website of the festival, exclusive content from the Cannes Film Festival 2024 will be available to watch on France Télévisions in France. It will be broadcast internationally by Brut. It will also stream live on the YouTube channel of the festival as well as the official website.

The coverage will include content from the red carpet, photocalls, press conferences, and more.

As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has graced the film festival various times in the past, is confirmed to return this year. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking the red carpet.

We cannot wait to see what the film festival has in store for this year. Let us know if you are excited about the same in the comments below.

