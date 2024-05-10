Top 5 Largest NHL Stadiums

As the world's most profitable hockey league, you can expect that the NHL has some of the world's largest hockey arenas. Several of the NHL's largest hockey stadiums seat more than 19,000 people, with thousands more able to watch the games live in designated standing sections.

We're going to look at the top five largest hockey facilities in the NHL, ranking them based on their official seating capacity.

5. Little Caesars Arena – Detroit Red Wings (19,515)

Little Caesars Arena opened to the public in 2017. This new facility in Midtown Detroit became home to two teams: the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Pistons. Their original venues, the Joe Louis Arena and The Palace of the Auburn Hills, were shuttered when the teams relocated, and both were destroyed in 2020.

On September 23, 2017, a little under three weeks after the new venue debuted, the Red Wings defeated the Boston Bruins. Since then, the arena has hosted the Great Lakes Invitational and the 2020 NCAA Men's Frozen Four ice hockey competitions.

While not as magnificent as some other arena halls of fame, fans may see a variety of exhibitions and art, as well as retired Red Wings numbers and championship banners.

4. Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia Flyers (19,543)

This arena, which has a maximum capacity of 19,543, opened to the public in 1996 in Pennsylvania's largest city and is home to three sports teams: the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Philadelphia Wings.

In addition to hosting Flyers home games, the Wells Fargo Center has hosted the 1997 and 2010 Stanley Cup Finals, as well as the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The arena also houses the Flyers' mascot, Gritty, who can be seen prowling the arena before games. True supporters may display their loyalty to the club (and Gritty) by becoming "Grittified" at a local salon.

3. United Center - Chicago Blackhawks (19,717)

It was built to suit the requirements of the Chicago Stadium, which was destroyed in 1995. The Blackhawks and Bulls share ownership of the arena in an even 50/50 split, with the teams using various opportunities throughout the years to improve the facility. Flatscreen TVs, more food and beverage kiosks, an extra hardwood-floored court, and a new scoreboard have all been added throughout the years.

The facility has held three Stanley Cup finals: in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The Blackhawks have won all three finals they have competed in, although only the 2015 Stanley Cup was won at home.

2. Scotiabank Arena - Toronto Maple Leafs (19,800)

Scotiabank Arena was formerly a Canada Post facility that was purchased by the proprietors of the Toronto Raptors NBA franchise. Despite a contentious development period, it was finally turned into a multi-purpose arena with facilities for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite being finished in late December 1998, the Toronto arena opened barely two months later, in February 1999. This arena would go by numerous names, including The Hangar (not to be confused with the American Airlines Center, ranked 12th on our list) and the ACC.

The Maple Leafs played their first game in the facility in February, one day after it opened. Since then, the facility has held various hockey-related events, such as the World Hockey Summit and the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

1. Bell Centre - Montreal Canadiens (21,302)

The Bell Centre is the largest venue on our list, having a maximum capacity of 21,302 people for NHL games. It debuted in March 1996 and has since hosted the 2009 NHL All-Star Game and the NHL Entry Draft. Unfortunately, the Montreal Canadiens have yet to host a Stanley Cup Final at this site.

Beginning in 2015, the decades-old stadium received a series of modifications, including the addition of new eateries, the replacement of arena seats, and the installation of Wi-Fi. Unfortunately, this was insufficient to help the Bell Centre sustain prior years' sales, since Canadiens games were routinely sold out. However, in 2018, the Montreal Gazette stated that the Canadiens' poor performance put the sellout streak under threat.

