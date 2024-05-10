A Killer Paradox actor Son Suk Ku joins Jun Ji Hyun and NewJeans’ Danielle as brand ambassador for Burberry

Son Suk Ku, the actor currently dominating the K-drama world with his meticulous acting skills has embarked on a new journey. He has recently been named the latest ambassador for the popular global luxury brand Burberry. Fans eagerly await to witness the charming actor’s upcoming endeavors with the brand.

Son Suk Ku joins Burberry family as latest brand ambassador

On May 10, Son Suk Ku took to his Instagram and shared a few photos tagging Burberry. He shared his excitement through a short caption, that read, “Nice to meet you”.

With this latest announcement, he joins Jirisang actress Jun Ji Hyun, who was named the brand ambassador back in 2022. Among the other Korean ambassadors for this luxury fashion brand, NewJeans’ Danielle is noteworthy. She joined the family in 2023.

In addition, professional footballer Son Heung Min also represents the brand as an ambassador.

See Son Suk Ku’s latest Instagram post with Burberry here:

Who is Son Suk Ku?

Son Suk Ku made his acting debut with a small role in the 2014 film Scarlet Innocence. In the following years, he appeared in the American series Sense8 (2017), the Korean-French film Black Stone (2016), and the Korean remake of the Japanese series Mother (2018).

He landed his breakthrough role in the 2018 KBS2 drama Matrimonial Chaos. In the following year, he had a supporting role in tvN’s political thriller Designated Survivor: 60 Days. Both of these shows significantly contributed to his popularity, garnering a loyal fanbase for Son Suk Ku.

As he inches closer to a decade in the Korean film and TV industry, his global fame consistently witnesses a surge, thanks to his latest acting roles.

Some of his other notable dramas include A Killer Paradox (2024) featuring Choi Woo Shik, My Liberation Notes (2022) co-starring Kim Ji Won, D.P (2021) with Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Kyung Pyo, Be Melodramatic (2019) featuring Jeon Yeo Been, and more.

He is also known for dominating the big screen with his meticulous acting performances in Ma Dong Seok’s The Roudup (2022), Choi Min Sik’s Big Bet (2022), Nothing Serious (2021) featuring Jeon Jong Seo, and more. Most recently, he starred in the 2024 film Troll Factory alongside Hong Kyung, Kim Sung Cheol, and more actors.

