Dana White Gets FedEx Driver Fired After Viral Video Exposes Careless Package Handling

Imagine you're cruising through the bustling streets of New York City when something unusual catches your eye. That's exactly what happened to Dana White, the UFC president known for his sharp eye, not just in the octagon but apparently on the streets too. From the backseat of his car, Dana caught a FedEx driver in the act of carelessly tossing packages into his truck.

With his phone ready, Dana did what millions do daily—he filmed it. Sharing the video with his whopping 9 million Instagram followers, it unsurprisingly went viral. And the consequences were far from funny for the driver.

FedEx delivers consequences for the driver

In the video, Dana White can't help but comment on the situation with his trademark blend of humor and disbelief. As he watches the FedEx driver toss package after package, he quips, "FedEx. We'll get your stuff there, but we'll f*** it up." He adds, laughing, "My boy don't give a f***."

It's clear that while Dana finds the spectacle amusing, he also recognizes the frustration many feel when their deliveries arrive in less-than-perfect condition. FedEx, on the other hand, was not amused.

Reacting swiftly to the viral footage, the company told TMZ Sports, "The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx demonstrates every day." They continued, "We are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care, and this driver is no longer providing service for our company as a result of this behavior."

This decisive action underscores FedEx's dedication to customer service and maintaining a professional image, clearly signaling that such carelessness won't be tolerated.

Dana White's Instagram account has more than 9 million followers. The amount of views the video would've got must've been bad for FedEx. Moreover, the video was all over Twitter and Google.

What do you think? Was FedEx's decision to fire the driver justified, or could this have been a learning opportunity instead? Drop your thoughts below and let's discuss the power of social media.