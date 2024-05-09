Natasha Poonawalla's pillow talk with Viktor & Rolf's masterpiece is an avant-garde homage to the Met Gala 2024 theme

Fashion connoisseur Natasha Poonawalla is a Met Gala veteran. The business mogul leaves no stone unturned when it comes to serving amazing looks. Her profound understanding of fashion and experimental attitude toward style have given us many fabulous moments, and her Met look this year was no different.

Natasha Poonawalla pays an avant-garde homage to the theme of Met’s 2024 exhibit

The theme for this year’s Met Gala exhibit was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and the dress code was taken from the 1962 short story The Garden of Time, authored by J.G. Ballard. The theme of the exhibit was built around the idea of how time affects fashion, highlighting the importance of preserving archival garments. Some of the garments displayed at the exhibit were so fragile that they couldn’t be shown on a mannequin but had to be carefully laid down in a glass case, sleeping like the princess from the popular fairytale. The event’s theme is also a nod to resuscitating iconic fashion from the past.

Natasha Poonawala in Viktor & Rolf is a sleeping beauty in true sense

The Viktor & Rolf look worn by Natasha is taken from the brand’s autumn-winter 2018 line-up, which was a celebratory collection that marked the designer duo’s 25 years in fashion. The Immaculate Collection by Viktor & Rolf was a curation of the brand’s 25 most iconic fashion memories reimagined in white and bedecked in Swarovski crystal.

The look that Natasha picked for her pre-carpet was originally inspired by the brand’s 2005 collection called the Bedtime Story. It’s a floor-length quilted coat in plush ivory satin that is embellished with Swarovski crystals. Emerging from the coat’s collar is a pair of white pillows, trimmed with perfect frills, forming what looks like the most comfortable headgear.

The ingeniously humorous conceptual couture look is a feat in tailoring. To incorporate the botanical element of Met Gala’s dress code a dreamy white tulle speckled with flower petals was added to her look. Natasha paired her whimsical ensemble with a pair of sparkling translucent heels by Aquazzura.

Natasha Poonawalla exudes surreal romance with red hair and glossy pout

Natasha’s glam echoed the surrealism and romance of the Viktor & Rolf’s look. She went with frozen-in-the-wind flaming red tresses by master hair artist Eugene Souleiman.

Collaborating with legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath for two different looks, Natasha had a soft, natural look with nude tones on her eyes and lips in one, and in another, her eyes were masked with the floral tulle and she sported a sumptuously glossy red lip.

Met is an exciting time for the fashion industry. It’s a celebration of art and even the most spectacular, avant-garde looks that won’t be seen in a usual red carpet has a place in Met.

For fashion aficionados like Natasha Poonawalla, the Met Gala is an event where going all out can be taken to another level. This Victor & Rolf masterpiece does just that, it celebrates the exhibit in the most awe-inspiring and memorable fashion.

What do you think of Natasha Poonawalla’s sleeping beauty look? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

