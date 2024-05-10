Thigh high boots have become a wardrobe staple, and there's clearly a good reason for that. Worn by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, and more. After all, these boots can add instant drama and glamour to any outfit. Whether you prefer a sleek and sophisticated look or something more edgy and playful, there's a thigh-high boots outfit out there to suit your style.

So, are you ready to draw fashion inspiration from some of the most baddie thigh high boots outfits rocking Bollywood right now? Let’s just dive right in and start decoding for some celebrity-approved styling tips.

9 stylish thigh high boots outfits worn by Bollywood actresses:

Pair them with a blazer dress:

Are you wondering if you can create a femme, formal, and sincerely fiery ensemble with thigh high boots? The answer is yes! You can easily pair your sassy boots with a full-sleeved blazer dress with a collared neckline and shoulder pads just like Deepika Padukone did. She served monochromatic magic with a side of semi-formal sass in a black and white printed blazer that looked just amazing. She elevated the look with black sexy thigh-high boots but, you can also go with a contrasting color.

Elevate it with skinny jeans:

If you’re planning to ace the denim-on-denim look but want to elevate the ensemble with an extra touch of dramatic allure, you must try to pair your head-to-toe denim look with gorgeous thigh-high boots just like Kriti Sanon did. She wore a stylish sleeveless light blue corseted top with matching ankle-length jeans with a fitted silhouette and completed the mesmerizing look with black thigh-high boots with a ruched design, that chic outfit looked just gorgeous.

Slay the fit with mini shorts:

One of the easiest ways of rocking boots to create a rather super sassy ensemble, it’s to pair them with mini shorts just like Bollywood’s talented fashion icon, Kiara Advani did. She paired her white sweater with matching white shorts and added a dash of color with vibrant pink thigh high boots to elevate the whole ensemble. Feel free to replace these boots with a black pair for a touch of monochromatic allure. You can also add some bling factor to this look with statement accessories.

Rock them with a long skirt:

Another awesome way to create a classy thigh boots outfit with a side of feminine allure is to pair your ruched thigh-high boots with a vibrant high-waisted and calf-length skirt with well-formed pleats just like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja did. She paired her long orange skirt with a contrasting white crop top with a criss-cross design. Its plunging off-the-shoulder neckline was also just all things alluring. She added black boots to complete the look but you can also add colored pieces.

Add them with a faux-leather dress:

Another effortlessly stylish way to rock the formal look with stylish thigh-high boots is to pair them with a fabulous and glossy faux-leather dress just like the actress, Sonakshi Sinha did. She wore a full-sleeved black wrap-sup style dress. She also elevated the whole look with matching faux-leather black boots. You can also add a dash of shimmer or a splash of vibrant color to this look to your choice of boots.

Slay the look with a puffed jacket:

If you want to rock a super stylish and modern look for your trips during the upcoming vacation-ready season, you can easily slay with a stylish bodysuit, layered with a full-sleeved puffed-up jacket with an oversized silhouette and a beautiful metallic hue, just like Shraddha Kapoor did. She wore a black glossy puffed-up jacket with stylish printed light gray and black statement-worthy sexy thigh-high boots. You can also layer your outfits with furry jackets or an oversized blazer to rock the look.

Enjoy them with a fitted bodysuit:

Are you wondering if there’s a modern way to style thigh high boots to create a rather sleek and effortlessly stylish baddie thigh high boots outfit? Well, the answer you seek lies in Taapsee Pannu’s latest look. She dared to go down a rather unconventional road and pair her full-sleeved and form-fitting bodysuit with matching black thigh-high boots. You can also elevate this look by adding sheer stockings, a stylish leather jacket, or a cropped bomber jacket.

Pair them with a co-ord set:

Are you wondering how to create a party-ready ensemble with glossy and statement-worthy, stylish, and formal thigh-high boots? Well, you can easily wear a super stylish printed co-ord set just like Bollywood’s Gen-Z style icon, Tara Sutaria did. She wore a gold and black printed co-ord set with an alluring full-sleeved crop top and asymmetrical skirt. She completed the look with black boots but you can also go with shimmery dresses or oversized Sweaters for the formal occasion.

Style them with distressed denims:

One of the biggest celebrity-approved trends these days is slaying with corsets. But, can you pair corsets with thigh-high boots to create fashion fabulousness? The answer is yes, and Disha Patani is leading the way. She paired a white corset with sleek straps with fitted and distressed denim jeans. She wore black boots to complete the baddie thigh high boots outfit. But, you can also add white boots, that will perfectly match the corset, to elevate the sassy look.

It’s quite fair to say that thigh-high boots are a major celebrity trend, and for good reason. They add a touch of edgy glamour to any outfit. It’s time to channel your inner fashion icon and slay effortlessly, with the power of the boot.

Which one of these super stylish thigh high boots outfits is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

