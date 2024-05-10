Marathi actor Pranit Hatte denied hotel room for being transgender; netizens ‘can’t believe this is still happening’

Marathi actor Pranit Hatte recently posted a video on Instagram talking about a distressing incident. Pranit had reserved a room at Hotel Pooja International, but the staff canceled the booking upon learning she was transgender. This left Pranit feeling angry and frustrated.

Pranit emphasized the need for a change in how society treats transgender individuals. She highlighted the importance of acceptance and respect, especially in professional settings. Pranit explained she was in Nashik for work, highlighting the impact such discriminatory behavior can have on transgender people's ability to participate fully in society.

Pranit took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen talking about the incident and said that she even showed documents to the hotel staff to prove her reservation, but she was told the booking was canceled because of Pranit's gender identity. In the video, Pranit expressed her dismay, asking, "Where should we go?" This discriminatory treatment left her upset and seeking advice from followers.

Netizens react to Pranit Hatte's Instagram post

The incident sparked discussions on social media about discrimination and prejudice against transgender individuals. Many expressed support for Pranit and condemned the hotel's actions. Some offered suggestions for alternative accommodations, while others called for awareness and education to combat discrimination.

One person commented, "head to the closest police station or reach out to the media." Another advised, "Pranit, you could also contact some media outlets there." Someone pointed out, "This is a violation of the Transgender Act 2019 (Protection of Trans Persons)." Another expressed disbelief, stating, "It's hard to believe it's 2024 and this is still occurring." Someone else shared, "I just called the hotel and confronted them. They must be feeling ashamed of themselves now. Thanks for sharing this unfortunate incident."

