Lewis Hamilton REACTS To Justin Bieber And Hailey's Pregnancy Announcement

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as the couple announced their exciting pregnancy news. The British racing driver took to the comments section of Hailey and Justin's Instagram post, leaving three heart emojis to express his love and support for the soon-to-be parents.

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement

The pregnancy announcement, shared on Instagram by Justin Bieber tagging wife Hailey Bieber on Thursday, sent waves of joy and excitement through their massive fan base. The post featured a sweet video and professional photos capturing what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony between the couple, with Hailey radiantly showcasing her baby bump in a white dress reminiscent of her wedding gown.

"We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future," Hailey had previously shared with ELLE magazine in 2021, expressing their shared desire to start a family at a young age.

Justin Beiber’s long-awaited dream comes true

For Justin and Hailey, the news of their first child together marks the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in December 2020, Justin candidly discussed his plans for parenthood, stating, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, he acknowledged that the timing was up to Hailey, saying, "She's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

Since then, Hailey has achieved remarkable success, including the launch of her highly acclaimed skincare line, Rhode. The couple's decision to embrace parenthood now signifies their readiness to embark on this new chapter together.

Who congratulated Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber?

As the news of the Biebers' pregnancy spread like wildfire, messages of love and congratulations poured in from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities alike.

Lewis Hamilton's simple yet heartfelt gesture of leaving three heart emojis perfectly captured the joy and excitement surrounding this momentous occasion.

The couple received love and best wishes from several celebrities as well. Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato, and others congratulated the couple.

Hailey’s best friend, model Kendall Jenner, was in tears upon looking at the pictures shared by Justin. She commented on the post, saying, "Ahh here come the tears again."

ALSO READ: How Lewis Hamilton’s Inspirational Journey to Becoming F1 Champion Started From His Father’s Sofa: Find Out