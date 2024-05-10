Neena Gupta is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off screen. The veteran actress is known for her impeccable taste in all things fashion, much like her daughter, Masaba Gupta. The actress recently made a convincing case for her style prowess by slaying in 2 stunning dresses, that too, in just 24 hours. Get ready for a dose of summer fashion inspiration from the diva who is visibly aging like fine wine.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s zoom in and try to get a detailed glance at Neena Gupta’s fiery display of fashion finesse.

Neena Gupta’s stylish all-white outfit:

The Badhaai Ho actress made a case for summer whites in a head-to-toe ensemble that looked alluring. Her stylish outfit featured a white button-down mini dress with nature-inspired lace embroidery at its edges. The upper-thigh length dress was elevated with a matching long sheer white jacket with similar embroidery work and a flowy silhouette.

Neena also rolled her sleeves up to give the outfit a laid-back look. For accessories, she added a statement-worthy layered pearl necklace with pearl studs, and semi-tinted sunglasses with matte nude pumps. She also tied her hair up in an effortlessly elegant bun with a subtle makeup look that rocked. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Neena Gupta’s elegant printed gown:

The Goodbye actress also made quite a fashionable splash in a beautiful and sleeveless yellow and white printed long gown with a sophisticated high halter-like neckline. The pleated look of the floor-length dress definitely looked classy. With this ensemble, she proved that loose and long dresses are a must-have this summer.

Advertisement

For this look, Gupta went for a bold no-accessory look so that her much-deserving gown gets all attention. Meanwhile, she completed the look with matching white pumps. She also tied her hair up in an effortlessly elegant bun with flicks that beautifully framed her face. She added a subtle makeup with pink lipstick.

It’s quite safe to say that Neena Gupta is a true style icon, proving that fashion has no age limit. Her ability to rock both chic separates and elegant gowns makes her a source of inspiration for women of all ages. It’s time to up your fashion game the Neena Gupta way this summer.

Which one of these stylish outfits is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s look with cream jumpsuit and tasseled cape is breezy fashionable treat on hot summer day