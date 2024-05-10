Thalapathy Vijay sends message for class 10th and 12th pass-outs in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; makes a promise

As the students of classes 10th and 12th completed and passed their public examinations today, Thalapathy Vijay took his time to pen a congratulatory message to them. With students from both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry having accomplished this feat, the superstar is also guaranteed to meet them all very soon.

The actor-turned-politician took it to his official Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) X account and said, “Heartfelt congratulations to all the students who passed the 12th and 10th public examinations recently held in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Wish others to try again with confidence and success. See you soon!”

Check out the official post by TVK leader Thalapathy Vijay

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay had conducted a similar kind of event for students last year where he came in and congratulated the passing out students along with their parents. The actor had met and extended his gratitude to everyone and even presented them with gifts.

Moreover, according to a report from DT Next, Vijay is apparently planning to conduct his first-ever state party meeting in Madurai on June 22, coinciding with his birthday. Possibly, the actor might also meet with the students on the very same day.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up to hit the big screens this year with his upcoming film, The Greatest Of All Time, or The GOAT on September 5. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu is said to be a sci-fi action movie with Thalapathy headlining it.

Besides the superstar, the film is also set to have an ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mic Mohan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, Jayaram, Premgi Amaran and many more in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja who is collaborating with the actor for the second time in his career.

The film’s first single called Whistle Podu was released a while back and was sung by the actor himself. However, the song had gotten a mixed reaction from the audience even though it still managed to become a trend on YouTube. Moreover, the second single from the movie is expected to drop in the month of June.

