Sean O’Malley Eyes Huge Payday With ‘Legendary’ UFC Fight vs Conor McGregor in Lightweight or Outside His Weight Class

What happens when admiration turns into rivalry? Imagine UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley stepping up to face his once-idol, Conor McGregor. O'Malley, who once revered McGregor, now finds himself at odds with the former two-division champion. Their beef started brewing when McGregor, in a typical social media rant, lumped O'Malley with another athlete accused of using a banned substance.

Now, O'Malley is not just disillusioned; he's openly challenging McGregor. Could this clash be as legendary as the hype suggests? And what's at stake for O'Malley, who's daring to fight well outside his weight class?

Size matters? Not if there's a mega-money match on the line

Conor McGregor, known for stirring the pot with his words, didn't hold back when he brought Sean O'Malley into his tirade. He tweeted, “This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O’Malley — was on that as well. I don’t like this, I’ll bust yous both up. Do yous want to spar? I will set flights right now for you both to do a full-on spar each. Hotel, Black Forge Inn, the lot."

This marked the beginning of their beef, transitioning O'Malley from an admirer to a rival. In response, O'Malley's shift in tone was palpable. On his TimboSugarShow podcast, he didn't mince words: “F*ck Conor," he exclaimed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Delving deeper into his feelings, O'Malley admitted, “I seen a lot of people being like, ‘Damn, I bet Suga’s sad. Suga always talks nothing but great about Conor and he’s his fcking idol.’ He just went on a little tweet rant, f*cking booger sugar’d up talking shit. I thought you was out for a spar."

Moreover, O'Malley turned the conversation towards the potential clash between them, expressing a blend of excitement and pragmatism. "Conor's one of the only guys I would fight that I'm like, 'That motherf---er's big. I would just fight him at 155. First of all, it's a huge payday. Second of all, it's Conor. That would be legendary.'"

Clearly, the prospect of fighting McGregor wasn't just about settling a score; it was also about seizing a monumental opportunity in his career. If these two ever face off in the Octagon, will it live up to the hype? What do you think—could this be one of those fights that goes down in UFC history? Let us know your thoughts!

Also Read: Sean O’Malley Hits Back at Idol-Turned-Rival Conor McGregor; Wants Michael Chandler to ‘Absolutely Sleep’ Him