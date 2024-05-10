The classic white tee is a must-have wardrobe staple and it’s your best friend to beat the summer heat. Dress it up with statement accessories or style it down with minimal picks, a perfectly fit white tee can adapt to any occasion.

The best part is the white tee comes in so many forms that can complement your personal style. From plain white to tie-dyes and funky graphics, we have curated 6 looks worn by Bollywood It-Girls that will give you inspiration on how to style the summer essential white tee.

Kareena Kapoor gives us a reason to pack our white tee for summer vacays

We adore Kareena Kapoor for her unmatched acting prowess and her blazing confidence. For her family's summer vacations to Alps, Kareena went for an all-white ensemble of a pristine white tee with short sleeves paired with relaxed cropped pants.

She wore a pair of comfy sage green loafers and accessorized with a black cross-body bag, as well as oversized sunglasses. The Crew actress is fully embracing the simple elegance of a plain white tee and it's the perfect picture-ready look for summer vacations too.

Bhumi Pednekar adds color to her white tee look with statement sneakers

Bold and gorgeous Bhumi Pednekar gives us a Californian summer vibe as she poses in a crew neck and short-sleeved plain white tee, paired with denim shorts. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and added a pop of color with white statement sneakers, accented with sunset hues of yellow and orange.

The Bhakshak actress kept her hair straight, open and side-swept. She sported a natural, nude make-up look to go with her chic, summery ensemble.

Alia Bhatt embraces the sun with a tie-dye white tee and denim shorts

Alia Bhatt is a champion of minimalism in her laid-back aesthetic. The Jigra star looks effervescent and she soaks the sun in an indigo tie-dye white tee and distressed faded blue denim shorts.

Her hair is slicked back in a bun and her golden hoops glimmer in the sun. Tie-dye white tees are perfect if you love a beachy, bohemian vibe. They can give a basic denim and white tee look an eclectic and whimsy makeover.

Khushi Kapoor paired her cropped white tee with high-waisted tan trousers

Gen Z style icon Khushi Kapoor was a picture of quiet luxury as she explored Brazil. Khushi wore a long-sleeved crew neck white tee along with relaxed, high-waisted tan trousers.

She complemented her low-key luxe ensemble with matching sneakers and a Louis Vuitton monogram mini trunk bag with gold lock and fittings. Playing with tones of earthy brown and crisp white, Khushi’s look is an elevated take on the classic white tee.

Shraddha Kapoor’s playful graphic white tee is all about love

A white tee doesn’t have to be boring or dull, take it from Shraddha Kapoor. The Stree actress looks cute as a button as she takes a selfie in her white graphic tee that spells out Pyar (Love) in a funky font colored with eye-catching tomato red.

Pairing her gym-ready white tee with an easy ponytail, Shradhha’s look is perfect to add a playful cheeky attitude to everyday style.

Anushka Sharma’s white tee is the ideal modern classic style staple

Only power moves here! Actor and producer Anushka Sharma looks flawless in a simple white tee and black plants. What makes her look special is the fit of the tee. It's neither form-fitted nor oversized.

The supple drop-shoulder white tee had a draped look that created intriguing ripples and folds. Moreover, the black-and-white palette is as classic as it can get. When combined with her side-swept and slightly wavy bob hairstyle, the ensemble is instantly impactful.

A symbol of enduring style, the white tee has an allure of cool simplicity. Endlessly versatile and always comfortable, it’s a summer staple that comes in all shapes and aesthetics.

So, keep your favorite white tee handy this season, it's the ultimate canvas on which you can create many chic looks just like our Bollywood It-Girls!

Which one of our celebrity-approved white tee looks is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us by leaving a comment.

