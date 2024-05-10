BTOB’s Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona to lead new fantasy historical romance Gwigoong by Mr Queen’s director; Report

BTOB member Sungjae and WJSN’s Bona will reportedly star in a new drama called Gwigoong. The drama will explore their on-screen romance in a historical and political setting. Adding to the excitement, there will also be some fantasy elements in Gwigoong which is expected to add intricate layers to the narrative. Anticipation builds up as the two actors, who already have a handful of K-dramas in their resume, will now form a new on-screen pair.

Sungjae and Bona to channel unique romance in new fantasy period drama Gwigoong

On May 10, a Korean media outlet reported that Sungjae and Bona have been cast in Gwigoong (romanized title) and the duo will unfold a unique on-screen love story. Meanwhile, in response to the report, the BTOB member’s agency iWill Media stated that he has received the offer to star in this drama and he is currently positively reviewing the role. Bona’s agency King Kong by Starship echoed iWill Media saying the singer-actress is also positively considering her casting.

Know more about upcoming historical fantasy Gwigoong

An imuri will also be involved in this fantasy drama’s narrative. Korean folklore describes Imuri as an imaginary creature that transforms into a dragon after living in water for 1000 years and then getting a hold of yeouiju (mystical jewel).

In Gwigoong, Sungjae will take on the role of a royal library inspector, who was born to a concubine. Later, he gets possessed by the evil spirit of the Imuri named Gang Cheol Yi. WJSN member Bona has received the offer to play, Young Mae, who grew up with many expectations as the only granddaughter of a veteran shaman to follow in her ancestors' footsteps.

Both Sungjae and Bona’s characters grew up together as childhood friends, which later transformed into their first love. Viewers can expect to delve into a heart-fluttering romance between The Golden Spoon actor and Pyramid Game actress.

The drama will be helmed by director Yoon Seong Shik, who is known for Mr. Queen, Hwaranag: The Poet Warrior Youth, The King’s Face, and more. In addition, the screenplay has been penned by writer Yoon Soo Jung, who previously collaborated with the director in The King’s Face.

Gwignoon will be premiered on the SBS network. The estimated release is scheduled for 2025.

