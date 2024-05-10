WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor exudes casual charm as he steps out in city; impresses fans with clean-shaven look

Ranbir Kapoor continues to be the heartthrob in Bollywood. After Animal, he is currently busy shooting for his next highly-anticipated epic drama film, Ramayana, which will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The shoot of the film has already begun in Mumbai, leaving fans all the more intrigued.

Meanwhile, the Animal actor’s every movement and update relating to his life keeps sending fans into a frenzy. Now, a while back, RK was spotted in the city and his new look left fans gushing over him.

Ranbir Kapoor charms fans with his new clean-shaven look

Today, on May 10, a while back, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city. In a video shared by the paps, the actor was seen exiting a building and getting inside his swanky black Range Rover. Meanwhile, the paparazzi were heard shouting his name. Acknowledging their request, he also waved at them and flashed thumbs up before leaving.

The appearance became all the more significant as he stepped out for the first time after debuting in his fresh look. Looking handsome as usual, RK sported a black t-shirt with a white cap and cool eyeglasses.

Take a look:

Soon after the video surfaced, fans couldn’t stop gushing over him as they dropped several red-hearts and heart-eyes in the comments section.

Ranbir Kapoor new look amid Ramayana shoot

It was just yesterday, on May 9, renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a few pictures of actor Ranbir Kapoor showcasing his new look. The close-up shots of the star’s face captivated everyone’s attention. Sporting a black t-shirt and a pair of sunglasses, Ranbir was seen with neatly styled hair and a trimmed bear.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor's professional front

On the professional, Ranbir stirred the internet with his massive box office success, Animal, which was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Going further, RK will be essaying the role of Lord Ram and will share the screen with Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The makers are aiming for a Diwali 2025 release.

In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love & War co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that RK’s character will be having a grey shade in the film.

