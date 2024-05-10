Angelina Jolie Accused of Keeping Children Away From Brad Pitt Amid Legal Battle; Deets Here

In the midst of an ongoing legal battle over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval, Angelina Jolie was believed to have diverted her children from seeing ex-husband Brad Pitt during visits.

Jolie, apparently, encouraged her children to actively avoid their father. She shares six children with Brad Pitt namely, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 17; Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 19; Vivienne Jolie-Pitt,15; Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 22; Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20; and Knox Jolie-Pitt,15.

Angelina Jolie reportedly tried to drive away her kids from their father Brad Pitt

According to People, these assertions were revealed through a statement by Tony Webb, the former owner of a security company who had been with Jolie between 2000 and 2020. This is because Webb gave a detailed account of a request made to him by one of Jolie’s assistants concerning two bodyguards who were once employees of Webb that she wanted him to persuade not to testify in her child custody case against Pitt.

Webb narrated his conversation with Michael Vieira who sought help in stopping the contractors from testifying. Even though Webb explained that they had the right to give evidence or not, Vieira cautioned that Jolie would possibly sue them. Ross Foster declared his intention to take up the witness stand especially on what he thought was advice given by Jolie instructing their kids never to be near Pitt whenever he visited.

As per People, Webb said, "When Mr. Foster told me this, he also told me that if asked, he would testify about statements he overheard that Ms. Jolie made to the children, encouraging them to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits.”

Angelina Jolie's lawyer suggests Brad Pitt's actions are manipulative

Paul Murphy, an attorney representing Jolie, responded by saying Pitt’s focus on NDAs was an attempt to manipulate the narrative and establish secrecy around his conduct. According to Murphy, Jolie has sought separation and well-being for all family members with hopes for an amicable resolution.

Jolie's team of lawyers had previously suggested that Pitt might be afraid the sealed documents included in the former pair's years-long custody battle would be made accessible to the public and media with NDA.

This comes alongside one alleged incident aboard a plane in 2016 which marked the first physical aggression towards children leading Angelina Jolie to divorce Brad Pitt. No charges were applied to Pitt even after an investigation by the FBI. The famous former couple is still struggling with the custody battle of their six children after divorcing each other in 2019.

