Han Ji Min in talks to reunite with Behind Your Touch director for new drama More Beautiful Than Heaven

Han Ji Min, the South Korean actress who was last seen alongside Lee Min Ki and EXO’s Suho in Behind Your Touch. The actress is currently in positive discussions for an upcoming drama from Behind Your Touch’s director.

Han Ji Min positively considering leading the new drama More Beautiful Than Heaven

Han Ji Min is in positive talks to reunite with director Kim Seok Yoon in his upcoming drama. The drama is tentatively called More Beautiful That Heaven, other details surrounding the drama’s plot and production are still under wraps.

It should be noted if Han Ji Min accepts this offer, it will be her third project with Kim Seok Yoon as she has previously worked with him on dramas The Light In Your Eyes and Behind Your Touch. This will mark Han Ji Min’s second reunion with the director Kim Seok Yoon. Her last dramas with him earned him love and recognition from fans everywhere, leading them to become a successful actress and director duo.

Meanwhile, The Light In Your Eyes remains one of the highest-rated K-dramas in South Korean TV history and Han Ji Min's role as young Kim Hye Ja earned her appreciation from fans everywhere.

Kim Seok Yoon is also noted for both of his works with Han Ji Min and the way he captured heavy emotions and weaved them through his direction of the dramas. The expectations, consequently are high for this upcoming project as Han Ji Min and director Kim Seok Yoon together do give hit dramas.

Han Ji Min’s recent activities

Han Ji Min is a South Korean actress who is noted for her acting in South Korean dramas like Our Blues, Hyde Jekyll, Me, Rooftop Prince, and movies Miss Baek and A Year End Medley among others.

Han Ji Min will be soon seen in her upcoming drama Greetings alongside Lee Joon Hyuk. Han Ji Min will play a workaholic CEO, Kang Ji Yoon who does not know how to converse with people or maintain human relationships so she takes help from her secretary, Yoon Eun Ho. A romance blooms between them throughout the story.

Han Ji Min will also be appearing in a new movie called 10 Days with director Kim Seok Yoon.

