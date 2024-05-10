Tejasswi Prakash gives sexy spin to casual dressing with her corset and denim jeans outfit, skips makeup

Tejasswi Prakash, the talented actress who won hearts during her time on Big Boss 15, continues to grab headlines. The actress often gets clicked by paparazzi, be it when she's seen running errands or with her partner Karan Kundrra in the city. But no matter where she is, she knows how to make a fashion statement wherever she goes. From chic casual wear to elegant evening gowns, she nails every look with ease.

Tejasswi Prakash never fails to wow us with her sense of style and flashy choices. Recently, she was spotted in a corset and denim jeans while exiting a salon. Let’s check out her stunning look.

Tejasswi Prakash’s latest look

Corsets are those fancy pieces of clothing that were once hidden under layers but have now taken the Bollywood fashion scene by storm! These days, you can spot a lot of Bollywood celebs rocking corsets with style and flair, and Tejasswi Prakash has also jumped on the bandwagon.

The talented actress caught everyone's eye as she left a salon recently, sporting a striking outfit that exuded both femininity and charm. Her beautiful blush pink strapless corset featured a figure-flattering silhouette and boned bodice. It was adorned with delicate lace detailing on the bodice and geometric prints.

The actress paired her basic yet fashionable denim jeans with the corset. Tejasswi’s selection of jeans went perfectly with the corset and created a stylish and balanced appearance.

Whether you are meeting friends for brunch, running errands, or exploring the city, Tejasswi's outfit is perfect for casual occasions. Even if you are heading out for a dinner date or a romantic evening, this outfit can also help you make a chic statement. You can pair it with heels or stylish flats for a smooth yet effortless date-night look.

Tejasswi’s glam and accessories

Tejasswi Prakash embraced a minimal approach. Instead of loading up on accessories, the actress decided to forgo jewelry with her outfit. She complimented her look with a YSL handbag, adding a touch of luxury. The actress completed her ensemble with black sliders. In keeping with her minimalist theme, the Big Boss 15 winner decided to ditch heavy makeup, opting instead for a fresh-faced look. She simply applied a swipe of pink lipstick. The understated make-up allowed her radiant skin to shine through.

Tejasswi's no-makeup look conveys that she is very comfortable and happily embraces her natural skin. She has already carved a place in everyone's hearts with her acting and her nature, but gradually she is undoubtedly cementing her status as a true fashion icon.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra shares what he hates about Tejasswi Prakash: She can be politically incorrect’