Ananya Panday, the Gen-Z fashion icon, has always inspired fashionistas around the globe with her fire picks. Last night, the actress wore a stunning jumpsuit with a beautifully embroidered cape that merged old-world elegance with modern appeal. This unexpected mashup of the East and West proved that fusion is the future, and we’re totally here for it!

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a closer and more detailed glance at Ananya Panday’s cream ensemble to better understand the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress' impeccable style?

Ananya Panday’s fabulous cream-colored ensemble:

The Dream Girl 2 actress knows exactly how to turn heads with her display of fashion perfection, and her recent outfit proved the same. For the event, Ananya made a case for her unique style sense while looking radiant in a cream crepe designer jumpsuit, worth Rs. 44,900. This statement-worthy piece, with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline, was also heavily embellished with shimmery embroidery and some contrasting green bead droplets.

The piece cinched her waist, accentuating her curves. The jumpsuit had comfortable ankle-length pants with a wide-legged silhouette that looked great. Even the well-formed pleats added a formal touch to her outfit. She combined her jumpsuit with an embroidered cape that had a sophisticated high neckline with intricate nature-inspired embroidery and shimmery tassels. It definitely added a fusional touch to her outfit.

She completed her look with matching cream pumps with a pointed-toe design, giving the outfit a harmonious touch. The diva’s choice of attire perfectly reflected the charm that has always been associated with Tarun Tahiliani's enchanting creations. This summer-ready, indo-western look is the perfect choice for summertime celebrations. It can also be the best pick for star-studded parties and the upcoming wedding season.

Ananya Panday’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Ananya gave a blingy touch to her ensemble with a delicate pearl-encrusted choker-like necklace. She also added gold stud earrings and matching rings to elevate the look subtly without actually stealing focus from the whole cream-hued fit. The Khaali Peeli actress also went with a subtle makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty and infectious smile.

For this look, Panday added shimmery metallic eyeshadow along with blushing and highlighting her cheeks. She used a touch of nourishing pink lip gloss to add a touch of sheen to the whole look. Ananya also tied her dark and luscious locks up neatly in a well-combed high ponytail with a middle parting.

Ananya Panday’s fusion wear game is always on fleek

Ananya Panday loves to experiment with her fashion choices. This is especially true when she opts for fusion wear. She dares to go down the unconventional road, and her classy co-ord sets with capes and jackets are proof of the same.

Whether it is her heavily embroidered green set with a gold bralette, draped skirt, and sheer cape or her black-and-white piece with wide-legged pants and a dramatically pleated jacket, she always nails the fusional look.

What did you think of Ananya Panday’s OOTD? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

